Violet Grey Has Your Most Luxe Beauty Gifts This Year

Los Angeles hotspot Violet Grey is synonymous with luxury beauty, and there's no better time to fully lean into our bougieness than during the holiday season. Eyeshadow palettes are more sparkly, decadent skincare sets are plentiful, and festive candles are being lit on repeat.
Ahead of the last-minute rush, Violet Grey has unveiled its Gift Edit holiday hub, a veritable Shangri-La of exclusive beauty sets, high-tech tools, and much more. Since all of that can be A Lot to parse through, we've perused the selections to pick out the must-gift items that will be on everyone's wish list. From Dr. Barbara Sturm to Westman Atelier, here are the most giftable beauty goods from Violet Grey.
Augustinus Bader (named after the Augustinus Bader, professor and head of stem cell research at the University of Leipzig)'s products have skyrocketed to cult status in the past few years. While his brand now offers a range of products for body and hair, The Rich Cream is still a fan-favorite.
From heat styling to coloring, we put our hair through a lot. Give your hair a vacation with Olaplex's holiday set of everything you need to nourish and revive damaged, dry strands.
Hanacure blew up in the pre-TikTok days of internet fame (it famously makes your skin appear tight and cracked — excellent selfie fodder) and years later, people are still clamoring to get their hands on the wrinkle-busting treatment.
You don't need to wait until the Festival of Lights to start enjoying this candle from D.S. & Durga, scented with olive, incense, and Cedar of Lebanon.
Get two iconic Westman Atelier products in one gorgeous gift: The first, a strobing illuminating stick, and the second, the makeup artist's Lip Suede lip palette.
Another star in the clean skin-care world is Vintner's Daughter's Active Botanical Serum. (For years, it was the only product the brand made.) While yes, it's pricey, the stuff makes my skin glow like nothing else.
Electrical esthetician Melanie Simon leveled up the beauty tech game when she launched her proprietary nanocurrent device, the ZIIP. In addition to tightening and brightening the skin, the gadget helps zap dirt and ward off breakouts.
The doctor is in — Dr. Barbara Sturm, that is. Enjoy a trifecta of hydrating products in one sleek set with this lineup of moisturizer, hydrating serum, and SPF 50 drops.
