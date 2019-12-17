The Most Festive & Gift-Sized Box Of Wine, Found

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Boxes of wine don't necessarily tote the most elevated connotations. But, we're not here to talk about bags of Franzia. Thanks to a stylish company called Vinebox, the old box o' wine has a new festive flair — and it comes in the form of by-the-glass tasting kits that are savvily packaged and easily delivered for prime holiday gifting.
Each beautiful box comes packaged with nine to 12 fully recyclable, beverage-grade glass vials that are filled with tasting-size wine servings handpicked by a team of experts and patent-sealed to ensure optimal freshness. Whether you're shopping for a mild wino or a full-on sommelier, the site offers everything from one-off shipments to a recurring subscription service that showcases new selections of regional wines by the month. And, if you want to get especially festive with your selection, Vinebox also crafted the world's first wine advent calendar: a specialty, sell-out status box stocked with 12-night's worth of red, white, or mixed wine-glass vials for sipping your way through the season.
Skip the boring store-bought bottle this year and let a chic gift-sized box bring that boozy holiday cheer instead.
