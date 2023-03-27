I Tried The World’s First Weighted Rumble Wand & Taught Myself To Edge

We know and love wand vibrators for a multitude of reasons — ease of use, wide surface for optimal stimulation, and long-lasting battery life — but nothing is better than a wand's power. Due to their large, ultra-powerful motors, wands live in the upper echelon of clitoral stimulation ability. They're essentially a power tool for your clitoris, specifically made to make you orgasm over and over and over. Because wands have been around for over half a century (the original Hitachi rose to popularity in the late '60s!), there have been ample improvements to the already excellent sex toy, including smaller, more portable versions, flexible heads, and even more powerful motors. That's why we were instantly curious when we learned about the launch of VIM, what sex tech brand Fun Factory said was "the world's first weighted rumble wand" with a never-before-seen edging program that would usher in a new era of wands. Hefty promises for an already fantastic sex toy!
VIM, which launched this morning, "represents the very peak of what sex toys are designed to do," says Kristen Tribby, Fun Factory's Head of Global Marketing and Education. "They’re versatile, ungendered, powerful, reliable, discreet, inoffensive, and good with singles, couples, threesomes, foursomes, and moresomes. A wand does it all, and VIM is the best it’s ever been."
With claims of being up to 50% quieter and 32% lighter than a traditional wand vibrator, I knew I needed to take VIM out for a spin to see how it stacked up against the plethora of wands in my own vast sex collection.
Upon first glance, VIM doesn't look particularly special. Despite its bright colorway options of orange or blue, the wide head and long handle are about the same size and shape as the classic cordless Magic Wand. However, upon picking it up, claims of the weight of the wand prove true. Despite its hefty size, the wand is definitely lighter than most I have in my own collection. The handle is also covered in a layer of textured silicone, which is easy to grip, as well as soft in my hand.
The wand continued to impress as I used it as well. While many wands can be extremely loud (because of the supercharged motors) and feel like they're gonna buzz your clit right off, VIM's unique weighted motor made it feel like a low (but still powerful) rumble against my clit. The slow thudding vibration was strong enough to build my arousal, but nowhere in the danger zone of orgasming too quickly. That's because the wide range of vibrations was created specifically for people who complain that a wand can feel too buzzy and overstimulate them too fast. It made my experience more enjoyable to have a low vibration that wasn't irritating or overwhelming. In fact, the thing I loved most about the wand was that the vibrations stayed completely within the head, distributing pleasure to my entire vulva without sending shockwaves up my arm. Most wands in my collection are so powerful that the handle buzzes right along with the motor, leaving my arm exhausted. VIM somehow contains the vibes where they belong: between my legs. Also, because of the super soft head, VIM's promises of being quiet remained true. I was shocked at how quiet it really was. Beneath my covers, it was barely audible.
VIM represents a new generation of wand toys, with massive range, a unique weighted motor, and total ease of use.
A decade in the making, this is a new kind of wand for those who are already fans — and more than capable of converting those who aren't. My only complaint, really, is that the difference between the first two speeds is rather large. I ended up staying on the lowest setting of its five speeds because I wanted to make it last longer. The second speed, despite still being a thudding, rumble, was much too strong for my sensitivity level. On the lowest level, though, I was able to edge to completion and make it really count. That said, if you're someone who needs a super-charged vibration to get off, rest assured that VIM has those as well. As well as its five speeds, VIM also boasts three pattern settings: the first for a deep orgasm, the second for a blissful quickie, and the third for an on-again, off-again specifically formulated to edge you to completion.
Also among its unique traits, VIM also poses itself as a versatile, gender-neutral sex toy, able to stimulate both vulvas and penises with equal ease. We stan a multi-use toy, especially one that can be used solo or in a couple. To get your, ahem, juices flowing, the product page includes several ways to use the toy on your pleasure journey. So whether you want to double up on stimulation and use it during penetration, straddle it and ride it atop a pillow, or press it against the base of an anal plug or dildo, there are seemingly endless ways to use this wand. I particularly enjoyed that it gave me new ideas of how to stimulate myself, spiking my arousal just with new options for pleasure positions I hadn't considered before.
