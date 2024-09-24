Video Vixens Were Shamed in the 2000s, but They Helped Me Feel Desirable

I feel it helped me lean into a well of confidence. These women were ogled, spoiled, and sought out. I don't think that the confidence I have now could have evolved if it weren't for the influence of video vixens. The dark side of this learned confidence is that for a long time male approval persuaded my confidence. The direct correlation of "am I hot?" depended on whether my crush at the time said so. Watching the rappers dotting on women, I know I interpreted that as the ultimate compliment and proof that I was attractive. I have since learned and evolved from such a male-led perspective. Years of working on true self-confidence taught me it is me who has to think I am fine as hell and so it shall be. It boils down to showcasing my body and boldly being proud of it. It's radical.