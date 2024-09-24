Video Vixens Were Shamed in the 2000s, but They Helped Me Feel Desirable

"Women who looked like me weren’t in Hollywood. Instead, they were in rap and R&B music videos: the Black and Latina video vixens of the early aughts."
"These models weren’t mere sexpots to me. They were fully embodied, self-assured, and autonomous women — and I wanted in."
"Whether rooted in misogyny, jealousy, or both, these women were hated for daring to celebrate their body and sexual freedom on-screen, for the world to see."
Gloria Malone
"Black video vixens and models showed me someone who I could grow up into, someone with a booty, some hips, big hair, and my skin color. It showed me that Black women can and were gorgeous, stunning, and hot, too."
Carla Peterson
"I’ve always been plus-size, and when you are fat in Latine culture, you are constantly judged by your elders. But in this imagery, my body was celebrated, and these women were spoiled, idolized, and seen as the ideal. "
Annell Lopez
"These women looked authentic to me. They looked like me, and they looked like my friends. They were beautiful but also ordinary, which was particularly appealing at the time. They were one of us, so to speak, and we were one of them."