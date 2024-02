To understand why theses rings are more than just sex accessories, though, you first need to understand how erections work . When a person with a penis becomes aroused , blood flow to the penis increases, which causes the shaft to swell (a.k.a. become "hard"), says Aleece Fosnight , MSPAS, PA-C, a urology physician assistant and AASECT-certified sexuality counselor and educator. By constricting the shaft, cock rings prevent the back-flow of the blood, so blood can still rush into the penis, but the blood flowing out is restricted by the ring — which keeps the penis "hard" for longer than it otherwise would be, according to Fosnight. "So essentially, the ring can be placed as soon as intimacy occurs and will help to keep and build a larger erection," she says.