"We launched some new bags this spring that we’re really excited about. The Scrap Stuffed Tote is a see-through puffy quilted bag that works in our hardest-to-use deadstock remnants. We took separator yarn—used between pieces of machine knitting—and cut it up into stuffing, then quilted it with semi-transparent ripstop fabric. Ordinarily, this separator yarn would have been snipped off and discarded. But we’ve been saving ours, knowing we wanted to figure out a way to use it. Each bag is handmade and one-of-kind. It took a lot of experimentation to get the quilting technique right and we just love how it turned out. The plush and colorful stuffing in these bags is just one way we reduce textile waste with creative solutions."