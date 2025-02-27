Beware: Venus Retrograde Is Going To Be Messy

Cosmic beings, we survived the uncertainty and exhaustion of Mars retrograde. But the cosmos has another celestial trick up its sleeve. Venus, the planet of joy, art, and pleasure, is backsliding in Aries and Pisces from March 1st to April 12th. Venus retrograde happens every 18 months but, yes, things are about to get messier. Let the theatrics begin!
Now, let’s discuss the effects of Venus retrograde on us earthlings. Venus rotates in the opposite direction of Earth and is the slowest-moving planet in the solar system. Why is this important? Well, when it began to slow down during the pre-retrograde phase, which began on January 28, we felt the shocks in our relationships, finances, and confidence. There might have been revelations or a reversal of fortune. The pre-shadow zone allowed us to see matters and partnerships differently, leading us into February with uncertainty about these situations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When Venus retrograde commences on March 1st in Aries, we’ll want to change the dynamic of partnerships and friendships. Rather than taking the lead, we might step back and let others pursue us. Since Venus in Aries likes to chase and fight for affection, we won’t want to focus on those who do not reciprocate kindness. Regarding our cash flow, saving our pennies for a rainy day might be how we handle money instead of spending it frivolously. Doing so will give us a sense of security amongst the chaos and intensity occurring in our lives at this moment in time.
Venus slides back into Pisces on March 27th, heightening our emotions and need to reflect. Don’t fight the feeling — grab a box of tissues and scroll through old posts on social media. You might even connect with an ex or look at their profile online to check out what’s new with them. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be in communication or to lurk on their pages — especially when Venus retrograde links up with illusive Neptune on March 27th. After all, you shared a life and experience with them, so you should be interested. Be forewarned that what is shown is a projection and may not be accurate, so don’t get into a tizzy about their “perfect” life because that is not the truth or the reality.
Mercury will be retrograde from March 15th to April 7th in Aries and Pisces (the same as signs as Venus retrograde). And there is a lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 14th and a solar eclipse in Aries on March 29th. These intense astrological aspects could trigger unpredictable shakeups, breakups, and reconciliations. Neptune temporarily swims into Aries on March 30th, ending a thirteen-year dance in Pisces. We aren’t ignoring our intimation and trying to push our ideology onto others as a result. Since Venus’s post-retrograde ends on May 16th, it'll be a dramatic stretch till we can let go and move on from our wounds. Healing is possible only if we are mindful of the energy and implement self-care into our daily routines. Try to put yourself first to thrive.
Random words of advice: Do not get a haircut during Venus retrograde! The planet Venus rules hair, and it could lead to unfortunate hairstyles that aren't flattering. Trust me, I've challenged this rule and had sad results (bangs). If you like vintage shopping, thrifting could lead to great finds. Venus retrograde honors and repurposes the past.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT