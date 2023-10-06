Get Ready For Radical Change: Venus Is In Virgo

While Virgo isn’t necessarily a favored sign for Venus to be in (because it’s not as dreamy as the exaltation in Pisces, which is Venus’s favorite place to be), this autumn will make us less pragmatic when it comes to romance and more fanciful. Venus is in its “fall” in Virgo, due to the fact that the amorous planet becomes cautious and critical when in the earth sign. This placement shows their affection and adoration by taking care of the simpler things in life for their significant other or crush. They’re apt to help with errands, chores, and be an endless shoulder to cry on. They want to do “right” by their partner — even if that means putting their needs second. But, that doesn’t necessarily require them to be declarative in matters of the heart. And, they can be a tad penny-pinching with their finances, too. Sales are their friend.