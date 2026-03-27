Venus In Taurus Is Here — & It’s Time To Get Out Of Your Relationship Rut
Now that cuffing season is over, our feelings about faithfulness and fidelity will change. From March 30th to April 24th, Venus’s movement into Taurus marks a time of transformation, since the cosmos is urging us to rethink and revise the way we partner and handle our finances. We are changing the rules and outgrowing the cycle, which is pushing us to embrace a different approach to partnerships. It’s time to get out of the relationship rut we’ve been in.
Traditionally, Venus in Taurus offers security and tenderness. We stay put in circumstances because we are stubborn in our sentiments and want to see matters through. We acknowledge how much people care by the gifts they give, the great food they cook for us, and the compassion from those we adore. Also: long cuddle sessions and amazing sex are a part of the charm of Venus in Taurus. Financially, we tend to be conservative with our spending, only receiving presents as tokens of affection. Contributing monthly to an IRA and having a lush bank account are important because they make us feel like we are giving ourselves TLC and don’t have to stress about necessities.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Although Venus in Taurus is usually known to be a stabilizing time in matters of relationships and money, this year it's going to be provocative, transformative, and erratic. Our sense of stability is going to be shaken to the core, due to Pluto in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus activating Venus in intense ways on April 3rd and the 23th. Unfortunately, we will experience jealousy and triangular dynamics, and our passions will be ignited, forcing us to make major decisions about how we invest our energies and fortunes. Venus is playing games with love. The question is: are you going to participate?
Let's break it down. Pluto is a volatile planet that pushes us out of our comfort zone, and Venus likes to keep things chill. When Pluto and Venus share a tense aspect, the two create havoc together. The result is to usher us into a new way of partnering and financing — but the moment they collide, it's going to be chaos. People might trigger us because we’re envious of what they have. Don't judge a situation or a romance by what they post on social media; there's a deeper meaning and innuendo beyond what you see in their curated feed.
Uranus, which is at the last degrees of Taurus, connects with Venus at the anaretic degree, pushing us to break free and out of commitments. This frenetic transit occurs on April 23rd, two days after Venus and the fixed star Algol on April 21st. We must be careful to avoid confrontations and arguments on April 21st and 23rd because they can lead to ongoing conflict. Having the last word seems to be of utmost importance, so it’s avoidable to flip the switch. Not texting or saying the final zinger in a fight gives us power. Controlling our reactions and not paying attention to problems being projected onto us is crucial to ensure we don’t later regret our behavior.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All in all, Venus in Taurus is going to be a roller coaster ride, so prepare by going with the flow. As long as we do not have any expectations and are present in the moment, we can thrive. Self-care and artistic endeavors are vital to endure the hot and cold energy — book a massage or join a painting class ASAP.
Important Dates for Venus in Taurus:
March 30th: Venus enters Taurus, crafting a sensual and insatiable lust for life and romance.
April 3rd: Venus in Taurus squares Pluto in Aquarius, causing intense struggles with others, leading to evolution.
April 6th: Venus in Taurus harmonizes with the Nodes of Destiny, bringing us close to those who will help our future.
April 13th: Venus in Taurus sextiles Jupiter in Cancer, heightening our emotions and material comforts.
April 23rd: Venus forms a conjunction with Uranus in Taurus, intensifying our desires for individuality and uniqueness.
April 24th: Venus swings into Gemini, starting a new journey around love and money for the next few weeks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT