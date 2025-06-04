This time around Venus in Taurus is a little friskier than ever. Venus will square Pluto on June 9th, intensifying relationships and power struggles within them. Reconciliation is possible and a stronger foundation will be built as a result, but it will take some time to resolve matters because Venus in Taurus hates when its peace is disrupted. The romantic planet is also making decisions about relationships on June 26th, when it connects with the Nodes of Destiny. We are defining partnerships and deciding how to proceed on July 4th, when Venus connects with your Uranus (the freedom seeking planet wants us to be autonomous on Independence Day) urging us to grant ourselves space to think. Acting aloof on this day is totally acceptable because we will want alone time away from the fireworks. Shake-ups and breakups are possible if boundaries aren’t respected. All in all, this doesn’t spell out doom or gloom in matters of love, we are in our heads and not our hearts trying to figure out our own lives. It’s only until we get pressed by others will relationships start to get a temporary clap back. Most likely, we’ll switch up the dynamic and evolve — for the better.