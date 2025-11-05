Venus In Scorpio Means Our Ambitions & Wants Take Center Stage
Venus in Scorpio is adding to the swampiness of the next several weeks. Since we are already in Scorpio season, the connection to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, and Saturn and Neptune retrograde in Pisces is tapping into our emotions and the past. It'll be hard to escape the present ramifications of our former decisions, urging us to be more reflective. As a result, we may spend time alone, ruminating over our choices and trying to forge a new path forward. The one positive thing is that the signs in the water element keep us going; however, most planets are retrograde, making us feel like we are paddling against the current flow of energy. The best way to handle the vibe is to stop working hard relentlessly for the future and to be present. Water can heal and soothe our pain if we let it.
Watch out for trauma bonding at this time because we might align with those going through parallel experiences. Although the instant reaction is to assume that they are our spiritual counterpart, the relationship will shift when Mercury turns direct on November 29 and Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30 (these dates are markers for specific cycles' ending). The lesson is to maintain boundaries and not to blur lines. Staying in our lanes is advisable to ensure we do not become upset when the rapport dissipates. Therefore, it’s best to discuss our baggage with a therapist, close friends, or family members who will be by our side through thick and thin.
Words of wisdom: From November 6 to 30, while Venus is swimming in the deep end of the ocean in the enigmatic and provocative sign of Scorpio, make sure to do something nice for yourself. Whether buying a cute pair of shoes, driving to the countryside to bask in the beautiful foliage, or reading an exciting book. The celestial waves of Venus in Scorpio are bringing change, which means putting ourselves first. More importantly, becoming obsessed with ourselves because we are fabulous in our own unique ways.
Important Dates:
November 6: Venus glides into Scorpio, heightening our zeal and gusto.
November 7: Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in Aquarius, creating power struggles and envy with others.
November 19: Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with the Nodes of Destiny, making fateful connections that will shape our future.
November 24: Venus and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, forming a conjunction, putting us on high alert for exes to come back.
November 26: Venus in Scorpio connects with Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, expanding our hearts and romantic sentiments.
November 26: Venus in Scorpio aspects Saturn retrograde in Pisces, pushing us to set boundaries and make commitments.
November 29: Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus retrograde in Taurus, allowing us to express the real version of ourselves.
November 30: Venus in Scorpio trines Neptune retrograde in Pisces, bringing fantasy to our lives.