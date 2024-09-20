Venus Is In Scorpio. This Is Going To Be Fun…

Venus in Scorpio is serving primal, raw and unfiltered sensual desires, as well as an appetite for love. When Venus is in Scorpio, we can expect to have our passions turned on, meaning this transit is not for the light of heart but for those craving connection on a deep interpersonal level. The need for pleasure, hedonism and connection will be intensified over the following weeks so prepare yourself for a journey full of mystery, intimacy, lust, enchantment and magic (not only in the boudoir but also in relationships), as Scorpio ignites our hearts and our erogenous zones from September 22 to October 17.
Scorpio represents sexual organs, which is why we associate sex with the water sign. As Venus is the planet of sexual desires, the Venus in Scorpio placement means that we are in the mood to embrace our kinks and fetishes, and to experiment in the bedroom. Nothing can hold us back from expressing our fantasies. We will want to not only pleasure ourselves but fulfill our partner's desires as well. As long as hooking up is consensual, then the sky's the limit for what you can achieve together (or with yourself). Venus in Scorpio pushes against the taboos imposed on us so this transit encourages us to be our most outlandish, authentic selves with no apologies.
Venus in Scorpio isn't exactly happy to be in this placement. As you know, Scorpio has two planetary rulers that influence its vibe: Mars and Pluto. Mars is all about aggression and Pluto concentrates on change. These planets like to shake things up and stir the pot, making Venus work harder to attain its objectives. Venus likes to be in its comfort zone so we may be pushed to explore our feelings unexpectedly. The journey could be fun so don't oppose situations, relationships or exciting moments that come your way. Relish in the juncture as it unfolds and be present in the moment.
One thing is sure: Venus in Scorpio knows what it wants and does not compromise. We may opt to jump into a partnership or break out of an unsatisfying situation. If a relationship or professional dynamic isn't aligning well with our energy, we’ll try to make things copacetic a few times. The caveat is that we must know when to let go and when to try. We can't take on the burden of others and carry their emotional weight so learning to move forward without their vampiric vibes is essential.
We have the power to evolve the way we partner but that will require us to do our due diligence. Setting stricter boundaries, putting our needs and wants first, releasing past trauma and heartbreak and being open to any possibility is pivotal. Honoring ourselves through self-care will help make us better lovers, friends and significant others. Giving ourselves TLC is the secret ingredient because it induces the confidence and resilience required to harvest the relationships we want. It starts with how we feel about ourselves because then we can extend that radiance to others.
Money matters could worsen before they get better if you’re not careful. Do the necessary research before making an investment or taking out a loan. Venus in Scorpio can augment finances if you stay on budget and don’t emotionally spend. Thrift stores and sales are your friends so try to find clothes, furnishings or artworks that have a history. Since Venus in Scorpio aims to transform, evolving old items to have a new look is a great use of the energy.
This year, Venus in Scorpio is urging us to trust our intuition and change with the times. Venus connects Saturn retrograde in Pisces on October 4, urging us to commit to who and what we care about most. Then, Venus harmonizes with Mars in Cancer on October 8, boosting our creativity and bringing compassion to our relationships. Venus opposes Uranus retrograde in Taurus on October 14, allowing us to shape up or ship out (the same applies to everyone in our lives). Venus shares its dreams and whims with Neptune retrograde in Pisces on October 15. Finally, Venus gets heated when interacting with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn on October 17 so opt to make love, not war.