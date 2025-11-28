Venus In Sagittarius Is Here — & You’ll Want To Bet On Love
From November 30th to December 24th, Venus is flirting and taking chances in Sagittarius. At this point, we are seeking pleasure and adventure. Venus in Sagittarius allows us to experience and explore the attributes of the Fire sign in a personal way, which includes honesty and directness. Plus, an optimistic outlook and approach to dating. We tend to give a lot of ourselves and bet on love. Nothing can hold us back!
This time around, Venus in Sagittarius might make us long to connect with others. Urging us to be adventurous and noncommittal, we are currently wanting to form connections and unions with others. The caveat is that when Venus aspects Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, we might get caught up in the illusion or dream of another. Be cautious to recognize the red flags and trust your intuition. Saturn’s square to Venus will make us feel like we aren't enough, which is why we have to do some internal healing to boost our confidence. Neptune’s fraught position to Venus makes us hazy and unsure of our motives, but pushes us down the rabbit hole when it comes to romantic matters.
Saturn’s presence could suggest a financial deficiency. Neptune’s moonwalk alongside Venus (until December 10th, when Neptune turns direct) means that we might be deceived or played with when it comes to money matters (even through an investment opportunity). Be cautious not to lend money to someone you know will be unlikely to repay it on time. Keep all the receipts from holiday shopping to check if anyone is making excessive charges on your credit card that require verification. Chances are that returns are made since you may be enticed to spend beyond your budget. The best way to handle this energy is to be in control and aware of the situation.
The good news is that our creativity will shine brightly in the weeks ahead. These planets are highlighting our artistic senses, giving us some insight and clarity into our emotions that we need to showcase to the world. Any ventures, even if they're hobbies, will prove to be lucrative at this time, inspiring us to take our dreams to the next level. Perhaps opening an online shop to sell our services and objects could elevate our confidence as well as our wallets. As long as we believe in ourselves, it’ll happen.
On a personal level, we will be called to confront the real versions of ourselves. This means that we are letting people catch a glimpse of our hearts, passions, and authentic identities, which we've been hiding from the world for some time, and breaking out of self-imposed ruts. Venus in Sagittarius wants us to push through to the other side and heighten our successes. We shouldn't hold ourselves back, nor should we let others do so. Giving people a peek into our souls is going to be the best way to create openness and to feel seen. Confronting ourselves and nature will help us grow and reveal the greatest versions of ourselves.
Venus in Sagittarius offers us a rare glimpse into what we want and need in partnerships. We are currently writing the script, so focusing on what resonates with us on a deep level is essential. Pay attention to how you treat yourself and try to give yourself more TLC. After all, it is the most crucial relationship that you’ll ever commit to.
Important Astrological Dates:
November 30th: Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing fun and excitement to our lives.
December 2nd: Venus in Sagittarius connects with Pluto in Aquarius, heightening our desires and need to control.
December 11th: Venus in Sagittarius squares the Nodes of Destiny on the Pisces and Virgo lunar axis, offering us the chance to make choices in love, money, and friendships.
December 21st: Venus in Sagittarius intensely bonds with Saturn in Pisces, limiting our ability to move forward and evolve.
December 24th: Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces, allowing us to believe the best in others, even if they prove us otherwise.
December 24th: Venus moves into Capricorn, starting a new journey around matters of the heart.
