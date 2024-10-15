Venus In Sagittarius Will Make You Feel Rich…& Reckless

On your mark, get set, go! The next several weeks are going to be super exciting and thrilling. Venus enters Sagittarius on October 17 (staying in the fire sign until November 11), giving us rizz and bringing exuberance to our lives. This is a time full of chance, truth and inspiration in both romance and money matters.
Venus in Sagittarius is a daredevil when it comes to making investments. Always looking on the bright side of situations, Venus in Sagittarius is often too optimistic about financial planning. Positivity can backfire and they may not know when to stop betting against the house. Venus in Sagittarius must set a limit and boundary regarding how much they want to lose, because they often gamble.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Venus in Sagittarius is also extraordinarily generous; they might want to help those in need without questions. If a friend requires a loan during this transit, it's essential to define the terms clearly or even create a contract to understand how and when they plan to repay you. It is necessary to have the agreement set in place because Venus in Sagittarius can lose money as fast as they make it due to their generous nature, and then promptly forget about money-related matters.
Venus in Sagittarius focuses on the here and now, not the future. Being present and mindful is vital to their essence, which explains their impulsive spending habits. Spending money on experiences like travel, education and extravagant meals is essential to Venus in Sagittarius. They may not buy flowers or send frivolous gifts — but they’ll treat you to the front row of a Taylor Swift concert. All the more reason why saving cash is hard for Venus in Sagittarius. But at least they have bragging rights when sharing their stories and can enjoy the moment.
Regarding matters of the heart, Venus in Sagittarius is more of a “love the one you’re with” type. Rather than force a partnership to form, this astrological transit urges us to focus on who wants to be with us and relationships that are easy. Yes, Venus in Sagittarius will fight with their lover, but they don't like nonstop drama. A significant other or crush who isn't high maintenance allows them to commit easily (noteworthy, considering this placement is hard to pin down). Venus in Sagittarius wants a co-pilot in life who'll run wild with them and be 100% real with them. Venus in Sagittarius is in it to win it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When it comes to amorous affairs in the boudoir, Venus in Sagittarius doesn't hold back. They are honest about what pleases them and do not like frills. Sexting and foreplay are big turn-ons; however, a small amount of pre-sex mystery will increase their passion. Anticipation is key for every adventure, including the sensual ones.
Enjoy the exciting days ahead by leaning into your desires. Life will feel like a never-ending party so try to ground your energy and keep your head out of the clouds. Focus on what you wish to attain and give to others during Venus’ journey in Sagittarius.
Important Dates
October 17: Venus enters Sagittarius, starting a nearly three-week-long adventure, fun and extravagance in love and money.
October 22: Venus in Sagittarius connects with the Nodes of Destiny, uniting us with people who’ll play an essential role in our future. This is a time to make fated relationship decisions.
October 28: Venus in Sagittarius squares Saturn retrograde in Pisces, limiting our spending and restricting our emotions. Our confidence may flounder so try to do something nice for yourself today.
November 3: Venus in Sagittarius opposes Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, heightening our desires. Luck is in the air, making matters seem more accessible than ever.
November 3: Venus in Sagittarius harmonizes with centaur Chiron retrograde in Aries, helping us heal our wounds and augment the past.
November 9: Venus in Sagittarius aspects Neptune retrograde in Pisces, making us feel more sensitive. We may trust others easily, spend cash without thinking clearly, or enter relationships. Be careful of the moves you make.