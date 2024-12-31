As Venus Enters Pisces, Remember To Care For Yourself First

Queue up the sensual playlist, pop the bubbly and surround yourself with roses. Venus in Pisces is here to start the new year off on the right foot. From January 2 to February 4, the planet of amour is in its favorite sign, aiming to bring out our affections and the adoration we have for others but also — and more importantly — for ourselves.
When the planet of love intersects with dreamy Pisces, sparks fly. Fireworks fill the air and our hearts skip beats as we fall deep into the romantic rabbit hole. Venus in Pisces is a fairytale placement that makes us believe we can ride off into the sunset and have the happy-ever-after of a Nora Ephron heroine. As our hearts are open and full of tenderness, this is a time in which we are more apt to believe in the goodness of others and look past their flaws. The caveat is that in doing so, we ignore red flags and give others the benefit of the doubt when they do not deserve it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Think of this period as a time to embrace your artistry. Whether painting, sculpting, writing or in the bedroom, we are embracing our fantasies and making them a reality. The time to discuss and reveal our passions is now. They'll be received without judgment or shame but instead with understanding and a willingness to explore. Role-playing and drama in the buildup can be epic — which is why we must revel in the intoxicating and indulgent nature of Venus in Pisces. Do you want to be blindfolded? Something else? Your intuition could lead you to orgasms. Have fun and be present.
Venus in Pisces offers sympathy to those in need. It allows us to feel the pain of others, making us more apt to lend a helping hand. Our generous spirit can benefit when aiding the evolution of those we care about, but we must ensure that we take care of ourselves first. We want to give so much that it can lead to the inability to pay our own bills. Before you make a sacrifice for others, make sure that your needs are being satisfied first. There is nothing wrong with being selfish when it comes to focusing on maintaining your lifestyle and dealing with responsibilities. Before anyone guilts you into doing so, create the boundary to ensure they don't act in a pushy manner.
This year, Venus in Pisces is spicing things up more than ever. The stars are bringing excitement our way and a possible chance to make things more serious. If you're looking for someone to join forces with, then it's a prime time to ask friends to introduce you to anyone they know who would be a good match for you, or to check out the dating apps to see if anyone of interest is on them. Chances are you'll find someone who makes your heart beat faster and appreciates you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The only downside is that the impending Venus retrograde, which begins on March 1 in Aries, rears its frenetic head and moves back into Pisces on March 29, staying in the water sign until the end of its moonwalk on April 12. As a result, exes could come back into our lives (or at least try to). Once again, setting limits is a great way to protect our energy and to move into a new realm of love — without our former flames.
Key Dates For Venus In Pisces 2025
January 2: Venus enters Pisces, evoking spiritual fulfillment and love.
January 14: Venus in Pisces squares Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, expanding the need to care for everyone.
January 18: Venus forms a conjunction with Saturn in Pisces, pushing us to commit.
January 19: Venus in Pisces and Mercury in Capricorn harmonize, urging us to speak from the heart.
January 26: Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, adding originality to romance.
February 1: Venus links up with Neptune in Pisces, urging us to revel in our creativity.
February 1: Venus aligns with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces, staging a potential meet-cute with someone amazing.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT