The vibe gets better after September 3. Venus aligns with the South Node of Destiny, making it hard to let go of an ex, friend, or someone we’ve been “expiring” dating. Changes are that we might be lovesick and unable to get out of a financial or romantic rut. Several days later, Jupiter in Gemini sprinkles Venus with good news, abundance, and joy, freeing us from the past and leading us into the present on September 15. Venus and Jupiter’s rendezvous in the cosmos aims to expand our emotions and sentiments. If you're single and looking to meet someone, this could be an excellent day to connect with another. You might be able to match with someone on a dating app or meet them IRL sans technology. Our wallets may be full, and our bank accounts may be lush. September 15 is a fantastic time to ask for a raise if you want to score one from your boss.