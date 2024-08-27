Venus in Libra is here to get the end-of-season party started! The moment Venus enters Libra on August 29, there will be a vibe shift that feels like a breath of fresh air.
Venus in Libra is giving TLC and good energy regarding heart matters. For the first time in a while, we’ll feel like we can be ourselves and embrace our partners for who they are without judgment. This is an ideal time to lean into love. It’s one of the best moments of the year because we'll be able to express how we feel to those we care about. We can move towards our passions in a chill way, enabling us to connect nicely with the people we adore.
At times, Venus in Libra acts cheeky. Since the air sign likes to flirt, we might feel overzealous and start crushing on many people. Even though we have our one and only person waiting at home, it doesn’t mean we won’t engage in a few long glances or a giggle with a stranger to boost our confidence. As long as the intellectual conversation about books, art, and fashion doesn’t lead to anything physical or emotional, we can be chatty with others who share our interests.
When it comes down to the act of sex, Venus in Libra is totally game for fulfilling their partner’s wildest fantasies. Venus in Libra is a pleaser and a giver but requires the same in return. If it doesn’t happen immediately, Venus in Libra will eventually want their sexual needs to be fulfilled and met. Venus in Libra is in it for the long haul, so patience is a virtue and essential way of life — but the vibe has to be reciprocated at some point.
Saving money might be hard during this astrological transit since Venus in Libra likes to show off its status. Being a baller is critical, but not if bills aren’t getting paid. Try to budget your money instead of treating your squad to a night at the hottest restaurant and club in town. You don’t have to buy drinks for everyone. Bottom line: Make sure that you are getting what you’re giving. Stop indulging yourself and others in the finest things in life and moderate your spending to maintain harmony in your bank account.
The vibe gets better after September 3. Venus aligns with the South Node of Destiny, making it hard to let go of an ex, friend, or someone we’ve been “expiring” dating. Changes are that we might be lovesick and unable to get out of a financial or romantic rut. Several days later, Jupiter in Gemini sprinkles Venus with good news, abundance, and joy, freeing us from the past and leading us into the present on September 15. Venus and Jupiter’s rendezvous in the cosmos aims to expand our emotions and sentiments. If you're single and looking to meet someone, this could be an excellent day to connect with another. You might be able to match with someone on a dating app or meet them IRL sans technology. Our wallets may be full, and our bank accounts may be lush. September 15 is a fantastic time to ask for a raise if you want to score one from your boss.
The following day, Venus links up with the centaur Chiron, who’s moonwalking in Aries, allowing us to heal the past and make amends with others. September 16 is a pivotal day for expressing and sharing our intimate feelings with others because we can mend broken hearts and offer solid advice to our besties. September 22 brings Venus to a square with Pluto, who is retrograde in Capricorn. This might ignite intense emotions, power struggles, and triangular situations. Be prepared to fight for who or what you want. Do not back down.
Overall, Venus in Libra brings mixed energies to the last month of summer. There will be tears as we release old feelings and wounds to move forward. We are putting our hearts back together and allowing ourselves to embrace newness. Although some moments might be intense and erratic, we acknowledge what our hearts desire the most. Remember that when Venus enters Scorpio on September 22, the day of the fall equinox, our emotions will reach a fever pitch; therefore, use is a moment to feel the lightheartedness of the season. Surrender to love.