Venus In Leo Is Here — & It’s Creating A Romantic Frenzy
The last month of summer brings the most dynamic and amazing vibe. From August 25th to September 19th, Venus is soaking up the sunny rays of Leo, creating a romantic frenzy that will light up our lives. Leo rules the heart chakra, so this placement adds zest to both creativity and love. We are in the mood for affection and adoration, as givers and receivers.
Venus in Leo is asking us to drop our defenses. It’s time for you to go for what you want. The fiery and passionate sign of Leo shoots from the heart. This isn't a go-with-the-flow type of placement for Venus. Venus in Leo is exuberant and loud. Venus in Leo can be a little messy because it loves drama. Venus in Leo excites the mind and makes us alive. That said, we may not be up for all of the drama this summer. Four other planets (Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus) are spending this transit in retrograde. We may, possibly, need a break when it comes to love.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This summer, Venus in Leo means we will want to define relationships on our own terms, even looking at radical concepts like relationship anarchy. Our beliefs are part of who we are and we won’t push them aside, or let them fall away, when we unite with others, especially on August 26th, when Venus and Uranus get cozy together in the sky. On that day, we should carefully consider, and come to terms with, the type of partnerships we really want. This clarity will feel refreshing when Neptune retrograde comes out to play later on in the day. This is our opportunity to embrace our true selves and innermost desires, although the Venus and Pluto retrograde opposition, taking place on August 27th, may cloud understanding for some others in your life. But remember, we do not have to conform to anyone's ideals except our own. Let’s embrace Venus in Leo with an open mind and an open heart.
Venus also marks shifts in societal trends and social graces. We may embrace a new way of thinking at this time. Although seeking out new ideologies and coming to terms with new viewpoints might be challenging, we will lean into the energy. Look out for shifts in fashion, beauty, and self-care. The world is spinning faster than ever, so check out the changes. We’ll find that they’re cool, unique, and bold.
On the financial front, pay attention to the stock market. We’ll see fluctuations that could ultimately reach a high note. Invest in areas that you feel a connection to. Try not to get caught up in a situation where you solely listen to one person giving you advice. Reach out and seek counsel from others with experience who can lend another point-of-view. Doing so will allow you to be more in control of the situation and lead to greater awareness of your financial situation.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Important Astrological Dates:
August 25th: Venus enters Leo, heightening our passion and lustful nature. As Venus flirts its way through the fire sign, we’ll be reminded of what is important and how we wish to grow in matters of the heart and finance.
August 25th: Venus in Leo aspects Saturn retrograde in Aries, pushing us to commit to who and what we love. This planetary aspect lends structure and resilience to the overall energy.
August 26th: Venus in Leo harmonizes with Uranus in Gemini, suggesting autonomy in relationships and freedom of choice in how we implement romance.
August 26th: Venus in Leo connects with Neptune retrograde in Aries, sparking up our romantic sentiments and fantasies in the boudoir. Be careful, people might be acting dubiously on this day, particularly with money.
August 27th: Venus in Leo opposes Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, creating power struggles with others. Triangular situations from the past will come back into our lives.
September 16th: Venus in Leo connects with the centaur Chiron in Aries, offering us the opportunity to mend our emotional upsets from the end of August.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT