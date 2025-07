Why do we love Venus and Gemini so much? For starters, we become more curious, playful, and fun. Expressing ourselves will be easier than usual because we can understand our feelings more deeply and, following on from that, communicate those feelings with care and respect. It’s a great time to get to know someone we’ve just met by sharing our aspirations and goals. Venus and Gemini are super optimistic, and we can encourage others to live their best lives and strive for greatness. There is no judgment when Venus is in Gemini since we genuinely want to see others succeed. This isn't an ideal time to commit to endeavors or others because Venus-Gemini wants to be free. No one will want to dominate or control those they care about; instead, they will offer camaraderie and liveliness. As long as the person has a sharp mind and sense of humor, we’ll find that there is an attraction looming beneath the surface.