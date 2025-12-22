Venus In Capricorn Is Bringing All The Love & Romance
Sometimes when we least expect it, love appears. Venus in Capricorn is going to bring a lot of rizz to our hearts, allowing us to elevate our romantic game. The last week of December 2025 and first week of January 2026 are going to be filled with tenderness in its purest and deepest form; the planets aren't fooling around when it comes to committing. Rather than playing games, we’ll be inclined to be direct and honest with what we require in partnerships. So, ramp up your profile on the dating apps, clear the cache, and get hyper-specific about what you’re looking for, because things are about to get interesting in the midst of cuffing season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Typically, the transit of Venus and Capricorn allows us to take a mature approach to romantic relationships. We state our intentions in the beginning to ensure that we're on the same page with others. There are no hidden agendas or shadiness when it comes to what we're giving and pulling in, meaning that our agenda is clear: we want to be a part of a union and take steps towards advancing it in the simplest ways without any drama. Building a life together, with our crush/boo, with structure and shared goals, is essential. We are willing to combine resources to create a strong foundation that can’t be broken.
When it comes to friendships, we will not settle for the company of those who treat us unjustly and unkindly. Having people around us who respect and honor our time, as well as our qualities, is important. After all, we don't want to give our energy to those who aren't going to reciprocate fairly, which is another core theme of Venus in Capricorn. The earthiness of this aspect makes us feel super connected to our besties. Keep in mind that the focus is on material things, so we may desire shopping sprees, wine tastings, spa days, or decadent meals with our crew instead of hanging out at the local pub or coffee house.
From December 24, 2025, to January 17, 2026, Venus in Capricorn is making us believe in our visions of devotion. The presence of Neptune in Pisces adds a softer vibe, allowing us to fall head over heels. Luckily, Saturn gives us the strength not to go overboard. The caveat is that boundaries will be instrumental in how we move forward with others. If you get the opportunity to peek through your significant other’s iCal, resist the urge. If you opt to be nosy and get caught, it might cause major rifts.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On the other end of the spectrum, the first of two Venus Star Points occurs on January 6, 2026 (the last one is cosmically slated for October 23, 2026. The term is coined by astrologer Arielle Guttman, who considers the meeting of the Sun and Venus in the same sign and degree (also known as “cazimi”) to bring about metamorphic changes. Venus becomes an evening star, making it hard to spot in the sky, but not in our spirit. Since this celestial union is in Capricorn, we are inclined to make pragmatic decisions about whom we commit. Get ready to adjust your relationship status on social media!
As a result, Venus in Capricorn pushes us to put the effort into our passions to ensure they become tangible and true. Roll up your sleeves and start working to get what you deserve when it comes to cultivating relationships. It'll be worth the time and energy in the end.
Important Astrological Dates For Your Diary:
December 24th: Venus glides into Capricorn, developing genuine connections.
January 2nd, 2026: Venus in Capricorn sextiles the Nodes of Destiny, bringing fateful events our way.
January 6th, 2026: Venus forms a conjunction to the sun in Capricorn, highlighting our amorous inclinations.
January 7th, 2026: Venus and Mars align in Capricorn, heightening our predictions.
January 9th, 2026: Venus in Capricorn opposes Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, energizing our auras.
January 15th, 2026: Venus in Capricorn sextiles Saturn in Pisces, setting limits in relationships.
January 15th, 2026: Venus in Capricorn trines Uranus retrograde in Taurus, offering us a new way to partner.
January 17th, 2026: Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, bringing a loftier view of matters.
January 17th, 2026: Venus enters Aquarius, making us seek camaraderie and uniqueness in love.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT