Typically, Venus in Aries makes us spendthrift with our finances; we make impulsive purchases we later regret. This year, Saturn is being extremely discerning in what we buy when it links up with Venus on March 8th. Word of advice: make sure there is a flexible return policy so we can get our money back if we change our minds or don't like the products. Also, orders could get lost in the mail, so do not be cavalier about how they are received. The signature upon delivery must be required (so, check that box off before submitting the order online). Rather than acquiring the hottest lipstick color, we’ll stick to a tried-and-true one — even if it's the top brand, as long as it is quality. The same applies to clothing and home goods. The first week of Venus in Aries’ transit is not the time to be adventurous in trying out different brands, fits, or styles.