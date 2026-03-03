Venus In Aries Is Here — & You’ll Need To Pay Attention To Your Spending Habits
Cast your mind back to 2025 and you'll remember, Venus in Aries was coming in hot! This year, however, it's cooling off by being more indecisive about relationships, goals, and emotions. The vibe will still be fierce, but our desires will be tempered. To put it simply, from March 6th to 30th, we'll experience a more watered-down version of tenacious Venus in Aries. It'll be less EDM and more lo-fi.
Venus in Aries is known to be extremely enthusiastic, fast-paced, and insatiable when it comes to affection and connection with others. The romantic planet has no chill when it's in the fire sign Aries because it works hard keep partnerships. The reason is that Aries likes to win at everything they do and be the best; therefore, when Venus is in Aries, they strive to be the most amazing partner, lover, and friend in the world, showing that they have the gift and strength to be remarkable. All that work can lead to emotional burnout, since the ram feels taken for granted when the sentiment isn't reciprocated.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Since Venus is also the planet of popularity, this placement can make us feel irresistible to others or vice versa — especially with Neptune, the planet of illusions, forming a conjunction with Venus on March 7th. The energy will be magnetic, making us feel as though we are receiving attention from those in our social sphere, whether at work or in our personal lives. Our status will allow us to transmute charm and glamour. Our fearless nature will make us trendsetters or strike a fashion sense that others will marvel at and copy.
The caveat is that we may lose interest as soon as the spark is ignited, because Venus in Aries has a short fuse. The moment the chase is over, we might opt to flirt with another who brings a challenge to us. Fighting for who and what we want to pursue is part of what makes Venus in Aries so passionate. Basically, grass is always greener on the other side. Pluto’s alignment with Venus on March 10th could bring a temporary tinge of jealousy, pushing us to resort to triangular situations to receive adoration. Before we start playing with fire, it's important to avoid power dynamics. These games could intensify and take on a life of their own.
Typically, Venus in Aries makes us spendthrift with our finances; we make impulsive purchases we later regret. This year, Saturn is being extremely discerning in what we buy when it links up with Venus on March 8th. Word of advice: make sure there is a flexible return policy so we can get our money back if we change our minds or don't like the products. Also, orders could get lost in the mail, so do not be cavalier about how they are received. The signature upon delivery must be required (so, check that box off before submitting the order online). Rather than acquiring the hottest lipstick color, we’ll stick to a tried-and-true one — even if it's the top brand, as long as it is quality. The same applies to clothing and home goods. The first week of Venus in Aries’ transit is not the time to be adventurous in trying out different brands, fits, or styles.
Once we get to March 18th, when Jupiter in Cancer squares Venus (same day as the New Moon in Pisces), then we should venture out of our comfort zone. Keep in mind that part of this advice is due to Mercury’s moonwalk in Pisces, which is occurring simultaneously for the first half of Venus’s stint in Aries (Mercury retrograde lasts from February 26th to March 20th). The same reasoning applies to why we may not be entering new relationships, having rendezvous with our exes, or engaging in a former situationship. If we jump into a commitment, the light will flicker out faster than it began; however, Jupiter in Cancer’s presence adds optimism, urging us to believe in the dream, regardless of the red flags. Be mindful of matters and slow down if you can.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT