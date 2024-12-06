Leave It To Venus In Aquarius To Find Your Perfect Match

Looking for radical love that will change the way you date? Venus in Aquarius is here from December 7 to January 2, 2025 to transform your feelings and help you to progress. So log back into your dating apps and let Venus in Aquarius compute your ideal match.
Venus in Aquarius has a reputation for taking an aloof approach to partnerships, which can be true at times. On the flip side, Venus in Aquarius has a warm side that they reserve for a select few — one of them being a dark horse with the potential, but not the means, to win. Venus in Aquarius has a sympathetic heart for the underdog because they want everyone to succeed and live their best lives. However, they feel empathetic for those who cannot and insist on instilling confidence and TLC in those who need extra support. Lifting others warms their spirit due to their generous nature. Nothing fulfills Venus in Aquarius more than giving to those who need help. Doing so makes them happy. Aww, isn’t that sweet?
Friends also bring Venus in Aquarius joy. They will do anything to ensure that those in their peer group are seen and cared for. They love their besties so much that the relationship often turns into romance. The reason is that when Venus in Aquarius finds someone with whom they share so much and have much in common, they want to elevate the dynamic to a higher level. And why not? Finding someone who listens to the same music, makes you laugh and makes you feel good is hard enough. It’s great if there is a strong foundation and camaraderie behind the partnership.
Our dating lives might be different during this transit. Instead of seeking the thrill of connecting with a crush, we want matters to be chill. A casual rendezvous for a walk in the park is preferable over a long dinner at a fancy restaurant. We might even form an attraction to peeps who aren’t our “type.” Thinking out of the box for the kind of ‘ship we want will consume us. We may not want to pledge our unwavering devotion right away. Whatever we choose to do, commit to, or not, it will be on our terms.
Now, let’s talk about sex, bb! Venus in Aquarius is more of a voyeur than an active engager. This is not to say that they don’t participate, but that they’d much rather arrive and finish the show solo. If they have a partner, then nothing is off limits — especially sexting, because their minds enjoy the anticipation. Their openness and willingness to experiment and experience allows them to indulge in kinks that are interesting and fascinating.
What makes Venus’ stroll in Aquarius unique this year is that Pluto and four retrograde planets — Mars, Mercury, Jupiter and Uranus — are going to dance with the planet of amore. More than ever, we could have the urge to make amends with exes and reconcile with our past selves.
These are some upcoming moments that stick out the most. When Venus connects with Pluto on December 7 in the same sign, it will add intense emotions, including jealousy, to the vibe. We might even need to express ourselves erotically if our desires are unmet, which could cause friction in relationships. December 12’s opposition between Venus and Mars retrograde in Leo will cause disputes with others due to pent-up frustrations and insecurities. Venus’ square to Uranus retrograde in Taurus on December 28 pushes us to assert our autonomy. We may be sassy because we want to seek new adventures and meet exciting people. Give yourself a chance to do just that. Be free, like a bird.
Important Dates
December 7: Venus moves into the air sign Aquarius, urging us to intellectualize romance.
December 7: Venus forms a conjunction to Pluto in Aquarius, heightening our passions and desires.
December 10: Venus in Aquarius links up with the Nodes of Destiny, aligning us with individuals that will be important to our future. It’s also a fateful time for love.
December 12: Venus in Aquarius opposes Mars retrograde in Leo, creating tension in relationships.
December 13: Venus in Aquarius harmonizes with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, allowing us to reflect on past partnerships. Watch out for communication from exes on this day!
December 28: Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus retrograde in Taurus, pushing us to seek independence from the constraints holding us back.
January 2, 2025: Venus changes signs and swims into Pisces.
