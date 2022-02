Here’s A Sweet Exclusive Discount On These Apple-Leather Vegan Shoes

With more than eight percent of global greenhouse gas emissions produced by the apparel and footwear industries, fashion’s growing impact on the planet cannot be ignored — and while consumers are beginning to shift their focus from fast-fashion to higher-quality and smaller-batch products, certain aspects of clothing production continue to be problematic, no matter the scale. For anyone concerned equally with ethics and sustainability, the use of animal products is an ongoing issue, particularly within the footwear industry, where leather is widely used. However, one shoe brand is using a plant-based material in lieu of a synthetic- or animal-derived option, bringing an unexpected food — apples, to be exact — to the forefront of sustainable footwear production. World, meet Sylven