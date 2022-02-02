Here’s A Sweet Exclusive Discount On These Apple-Leather Vegan Shoes

From her brand's earliest days, Dworkin was committed to innovative sustainable materials and practices, as well as prioritizing small-batch production using both natural (wheat, barley, and coconut) and recycled materials. When she landed on a high-quality, sustainable vegan leather alternative to the genuine Italian leather she'd always used, Dworkin knew she had to make the switch. The apple leather manufacturer and the shoe factory are also both located in Italy in close proximity to each other, making the creation of a Sylven shoe a local operation in addition to a more eco-friendly one.