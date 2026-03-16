The Vanity Fair Oscars Party Served Up The Best Red Carpet Looks
Oscars night brought tons of historical wins for Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters, and the celebrations didn't end when the award show finished. Immediately after, celebrities hopped over to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party to cheers and mingle with their fellow nominees, winners, and more industry peers.
And yes, many of them changed out of their stunning Oscars red carpet outfits into new ( even more extravagant) looks for the afterparty. Winners like Michael B. Jordan and Maggie Kang showed out with their Oscar trophies and beaming smiles as the cherries on top of their looks. Scarves and capes notably graced the necks of red carpet pros like Bella Hadid and Olandria Carthen, amongst other It girls. And we especially loved seeing coordinating looks from iconic duos, like partners, siblings, and even castmates (hello, Heated Rivalry boys!).
Ahead, see the best Vanity Fair red carpet looks that wrapped up awards season on a seriously glamorous note.