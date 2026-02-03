Your 2026 Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Is Here
February is the month we mostly associate with love and our heart’s deepest desires. While Valentine’s Day can be performative and capitalistic, Spirit is asking you to drop what’s surface level and get more intimate with yourself. This month, center the relationship you have with your inner knowing. Your heart has been holding the truth this whole time. It knows what needs to shift, what you've been avoiding, and what you actually want but haven't let yourself say out loud. You've been overriding it with logic, drowning it out with productivity, and silencing it because what it's asking for feels too vulnerable, too big, and too real.
With that, this month's Tarotscopes goes straight to the point, cuts through the noise, and gives you direct access to what your heart has been trying to tell you about 2026. This is the year you get to reconnect to your own innate wisdom and allow that to lead you.
Read for your sun, moon, and rising, let your heart respond, and then be brave enough to listen.