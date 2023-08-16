We’ve Added A Little Bit Of Sale To These Spices

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes Viera
25% off iced teas & spices at Vahdam with our promo code R29VAHDAM, now through September 15
We've added a little bit of — insert TikTok viral sound here — spice to our exclusive promo code series with this story. For all those iced tea and spice lovers, Vahdam has gifted you (and us) a truly wonderful end-of-summer treat: 25% off all iced tea and spices — including the beloved 9-piece spice bundle — with our reader-exclusive promo code R29VAHAM. Handpicked and packaged fresh from India, Vahdam is all about creating premium teas and spices ethically. Starting today through September 15, for a whole month, the new floral, fruity, and earthy iced tea premixes and pitcher tea bags are discounted. While those make for the perfect refreshing summer drink, they're versatile (and tasty) enough to be consumed any time of the year — beggings of fall, included.
Peach Ginger Instant Premix Iced Tea, $14.99 $11.25

Vahdam
Peach Ginger Instant Premix Iced Tea
$11.25$14.99
Vahdam
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 14 reviews
Refreshing and sharp, Vahdam's Peach Ginger Iced Tea instant premix features low caffeine, ginger extract, raw cane sugar, instant green tea, lemon powder, peach powder, and stevia extract. Tea drinkers love the kick of ginger with the slight peach sweetness, saying the aroma is "so perfect." 
Strawberry Vanilla Iced | 26 Pitcher Tea Bags, $21.99 $16.50

Vahdam
Strawberry Vanilla Iced | 26 Pitcher Tea Bags
$16.50$21.99
Vahdam
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 10 reviews
Described as creamy, sweet, and rich, the Strawberry Vanilla Iced Tea pitcher tea bags create the ultimate summer drink — with its natural strawberry flavoring, lemongrass, pomegranate kernels, beetroot candy, hibiscus, and rosemary ingredients.
Hibiscus Apple Instant Premix Iced Tea, $14.99 $11.25

Vahdam
Hibiscus Apple Instant Premix Iced Tea
$11.25$14.99
Vahdam
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 5 reviews
Mix the aromatic hibiscus flavor with a crisp freshly-picked apple, and you will get the Hibiscus Apple instant premix Iced Tea. It features ingredients like green tea extract, lemon powder, and raw cane sugar with — of course — apple, green apple, and hibiscus powders.
Lychee Rose Iced Tea | 26 Pitcher Tea Bags, $21.99 $16.50

Vahdam
Lychee Rose Iced Tea | 26 Pitcher Tea Bags
$16.50$21.99
Vahdam
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 5 reviews
The Lychee Rose Iced Tea plant-based biodegradable tea bags make exactly what you imagine: a floral, sweet, and tangy pink-esque, summer-perfect iced drink. Featuring rose petals, black tea, kokum, beetroot candy, hibiscus, and natural lychee flavor, iced tea lovers say the "lychee really steals the show" and it's "surprisingly earthy."
Spice Box, $100 $60

Vahdam
Spice Box
$75.00$100.00
Vahdam
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars — 5 reviews
This 9-piece spice box is called the Kitchen Essentials for a reason — featuring black pepper, whole cloves, Himalayan pink salt, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, onion, and cumin powders from India, most of these spices come in recyclable 2.47oz tin cans. It's truly the best housewarming gift for those freshly-graduated people in your life, just now starting their own pantries.
