We’ve Added A Little Bit Of Sale To These Spices

We've added a little bit of — insert TikTok viral sound here — spice to our exclusive promo code series with this story. For all those iced tea and spice lovers, Vahdam has gifted you (and us) a truly wonderful end-of-summer treat: spices — including the beloved 9-piece spice bundle — with our reader-exclusive promo code Handpicked and packaged fresh from India , Vahdam is all about creating premium teas and spices ethically. Starting today through September 15, for a whole month, the new floral, fruity, and earthy iced tea premixes and pitcher tea bags are discounted. While those make for the perfect refreshing summer drink, they're versatile (and tasty) enough to be consumed any time of the year — beggings of fall, included.