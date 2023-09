I Desperately Need A Vacation, But How Do I Leave My Anxiety At Home?

When you (or your therapist) ask, life answers. Right on time, I was personally invited on a trip to Cabo for an all-inclusive stay at the TAFER Hotels & Resorts’ Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos . I saw it as a sign from up above for me to sit down somewhere beautiful on somebody’s beach and do nothing but enjoy — something that I typically never have the chance to do. So I took it. Weeks later, I landed on the sunny shores of Baja California with two of my favorite people (my man and my homegirl, Unbothered Associate Social Strategist Maiya Carmichael) , flute of bubbly in hand at the front desk of the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa. I’ve been to resorts before, but this one was undoubtedly among the cream of the crop; the artistic decor and chic architecture throughout the site was only bested by its beautiful oceanfront view. During our private tour of the campus, our guide pointed out its notable amenities, including six specialty restaurants (and a food truck!), five fully-stocked top shelf bars, infinity pools, luxury suites, and a picturesque world-class spa, all of which were part of our personalized itinerary that was put together by our butlers. From the butlers to the housekeepers to the security guards, every single staff member at Garza Blanca was gracious and kind. The hospitality was unmatched.