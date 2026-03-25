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V-Cut Flats Are The 2026 Way To Shop The Ballet Shoe Trend

Ruby Ford-Dunker
Last Updated March 25, 2026, 8:24 PM
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Michael Simon
Ballet flats are undoubtedly one of this season’s defining trends, with the dainty footwear taking over storefronts, closets, and sidewalks alike. Whether rendered as slingbacks, wrap-ties, or Mary Janes, the preppy silhouette is always chic and inherently sweet. But now, a more sophisticated (and dare I say edgy) variation has entered the chat: V-cut flats.  
Major fashion houses can be credited for the surge in angular vamps, with the Chanel pre-fall collection, full of sharp two-tone iterations and Stella McCartney's spring runway featuring ruby-red takes. These designs prove that the streamlined footwear can take on softer, rounded cuts or dramatic, pointed uppers—much like V-neck sweaters, where some dips are deep and others are barely noticeable. Still, it remains a tapered cut, where the tiniest detail makes all the difference. But the footwear trend didn’t start or end on the catwalk. 
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Vivaia
V-cut Flats
BUY
$129.00
Vivaia
Hollywood It girls have been donning ballet shoes like clockwork, with Kendall Jenner spotted in a black-seamed pair styled alongside an athleisure set. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz wore her own V-cut shoes with a flowing dress, and Katie Holmes styled hers with a tiered maxi skirt and simple tee. The wide range of style aesthetics proves how versatile the geometric footwear is, seamlessly integrating into a range of wardrobes—even for those of us who aren’t followed by the paparazzi.
V-cut flats aren’t only closet friendly, but they’re chameleon-like. Whether you’re headed to the office, grabbing rooftop drinks, or are jet-setting off to your next getaway, the multi-purpose style adapts to a variety of occasions. The appeal lies in the footwear’s streamlined look, consisting of sleek lines, staple hues, and polished details.
Both luxury designers and more accessible options are also up for grabs, ensuring everyone can find their perfect V-cut flats, no matter the budget. The Row Stella Leather Slippers offer a chocolate-brown glove version, while the Reformation Blaine Flats deliver a minimalist approach. Maximalists may gravitate towards the Anthropologie corset shoes or the Khaite embroidered Marcy Flats.
If you’re ready to add a pair of polished V-cut flats to your lineup, the below picks are sure to impress. 
shop 12 products
Old Navy
V-cut Flats
BUY
$15.00
Old Navy
Tony Bianco
Bayley Flat
BUY
$155.00
Revolve
ALOHAS
Sway Ballet Flats
BUY
$195.00
alohas
Steve Madden
Leni Flat
BUY
$97.00
Zappos
LOULOU STUDIO
Barsi Flats
BUY
$218.00
The Outnet
Bottega Veneta
Lucia Flat
BUY
$1150.00
Nordstrom
Nine West
Vanceen Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
Zara
Leather Flats
BUY
$79.00
Zara
Reformation
Blaine Flat
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flat
BUY
$139.00
Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall
Emery Crystal Ballet Flats
BUY
$210.00
Shopbop
Marc Fisher
Gradi Flat
BUY
$96.00
Nordstrom
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