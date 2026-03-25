V-Cut Flats Are The 2026 Way To Shop The Ballet Shoe Trend
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Ballet flats are undoubtedly one of this season’s defining trends, with the dainty footwear taking over storefronts, closets, and sidewalks alike. Whether rendered as slingbacks, wrap-ties, or Mary Janes, the preppy silhouette is always chic and inherently sweet. But now, a more sophisticated (and dare I say edgy) variation has entered the chat: V-cut flats.
Major fashion houses can be credited for the surge in angular vamps, with the Chanel pre-fall collection, full of sharp two-tone iterations and Stella McCartney's spring runway featuring ruby-red takes. These designs prove that the streamlined footwear can take on softer, rounded cuts or dramatic, pointed uppers—much like V-neck sweaters, where some dips are deep and others are barely noticeable. Still, it remains a tapered cut, where the tiniest detail makes all the difference. But the footwear trend didn’t start or end on the catwalk.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood It girls have been donning ballet shoes like clockwork, with Kendall Jenner spotted in a black-seamed pair styled alongside an athleisure set. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz wore her own V-cut shoes with a flowing dress, and Katie Holmes styled hers with a tiered maxi skirt and simple tee. The wide range of style aesthetics proves how versatile the geometric footwear is, seamlessly integrating into a range of wardrobes—even for those of us who aren’t followed by the paparazzi.
V-cut flats aren’t only closet friendly, but they’re chameleon-like. Whether you’re headed to the office, grabbing rooftop drinks, or are jet-setting off to your next getaway, the multi-purpose style adapts to a variety of occasions. The appeal lies in the footwear’s streamlined look, consisting of sleek lines, staple hues, and polished details.
Both luxury designers and more accessible options are also up for grabs, ensuring everyone can find their perfect V-cut flats, no matter the budget. The Row Stella Leather Slippers offer a chocolate-brown glove version, while the Reformation Blaine Flats deliver a minimalist approach. Maximalists may gravitate towards the Anthropologie corset shoes or the Khaite embroidered Marcy Flats.
If you’re ready to add a pair of polished V-cut flats to your lineup, the below picks are sure to impress.
shop 12 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT