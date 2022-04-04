4:30 p.m. — I'm helping my boss edit a doc when my director pings me. He drops a whole new project on my lap and then heavily insinuates that it needs to be done by the end of the day. I don't exactly know what to say but a) I'm not starting this project now and b) even if I did, it would take me hours to complete and c) whenever he has asked for a rush job on projects, he doesn't end up looking at it for days anyway. I'm feeling not good about our conversation, so I Slack him with an offer to do the work over the weekend so it's on his virtual desk by Monday morning. He responds by saying there's no need to do it over the weekend? I'm heavily confused.