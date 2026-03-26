Utah Has More To Offer Than A Film Festival & This Cozy Hotel Proves It
If you've got a pop culture brain like me, Utah is synonymous with three things: jaw-dropping natural scenery that Gen-Z and millennials alike will remember as the backdrop of the OG High School Musical series set and its spinoff, two messy reality shows (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, respectively) and the Sundance Film Festival, where celebrities strut around in ski gear and indie auteurs get their red-carpet moments. But here’s the thing: Utah is so much more than a celebrity hotspot with snow-capped peaks. And since the film festival is now moving to Boulder, Colorado next year, a lot less people outside of the locals are going to experience all that Park City has to offer. There’s a softer, slower, quieter side that doesn’t require a press pass or a designer parka. And if you’re looking for a place that embodies Utah's charm, Hotel Thaynes in Park City is your answer; it's equal parts cozy hideaway and mountain-chic haven.
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When I was in Park City for the last Sundance Film Festival to be held in Utah earlier this year, I had the pleasure of staying at Hotel Thaynes, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. From the moment you arrive, you realize that this hotel is unique. It's kind of like that friend who always knows the best spots for coffee, has a playlist for every mood, and somehow makes you feel instantly at ease. From the plush seating areas, crackling fireplaces, and rooms with just enough curated detail make you want to do nothing for hours, Hotel Thaynes invites you to inhabit the slower, personal side of Park City. So after the festival frenzy and the lift lines ease up, it's still the perfect getaway.
Right in the Heart of It, Without the Chaos
Location-wise, Thaynes is the Goldilocks of Park City hotels: not far from Main Street, not too tucked away, and definitely just right. You can stroll to boutiques, coffee shops, and art galleries without even glancing at a map. Yet, there’s a peace in its placement. The stunning hill that separates the hotel from the town’s main bustling street offers a panoramic view that makes you feel like you’ve discovered a secret cozy retreat.
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Here's how the Thaynes describes its newly renovated vibe: "Wrapped in a warm, Park City aesthetic, each space is designed to keep you grounded in the rhythm of mountain life—enjoyed as a cozy retreat or a springboard for discovery. Step inside and the story continues. From lantern-inspired lighting to mining-reminiscent textures, every detail honors Park City’s heritage—a living tribute that invites you not just to stay, but to connect with a legacy that still shapes the town today."
The hotel's design includes rustic touches, warm wood, and modern accents make you feel like you’re somewhere stylish but also lived-in. Unlike some larger resorts that are essentially mini shopping malls with beds, Thaynes keeps it intimate. Here, you can actually hear yourself think without a ski pole clang or paparazzi flash disrupting it. During my stay, I was in and out of the busy festival hustle and the Thaynes was my home base. It was a relaxing oasis amidst the chaos.
Rooms That Basically Hug You
Walk into a Thaynes room (there are 128 in total), and it’s like slipping into your favorite sweater after a long day, except the sweater has Himalayan views. Warm, layered textures, soft linens, and thoughtful furniture make it impossible not to settle in. Some rooms even have fireplaces, because yes, you deserve a personal flame to cuddle up with after exploring the mountains.
The magic of the rooms is in the details: local artwork, cozy robes, and spaces that don’t just accommodate your stay—they enhance it. You can sip your morning coffee while gazing out the window, plan your hike on the plush couch, or binge-watch your favorite show in a room (I opted for rewatching some Grey's Anatomy before bed) that somehow manages to feel like home without ever feeling boring. This is where design meets comfort in a way that doesn’t shout, “I’m red carpet-ready!” It just whispers, “You belong here.”
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Food That Makes You Rethink Utah
Breakfast at Hotel Thaynes is the kind of culinary moment that makes you consider canceling your lunch plans. Locally sourced ingredients, seasonal fruits, and artisanal breads turn a routine meal into a mini food pilgrimage. The hotel understands that Park City is more than ski lifts and film premieres, it’s also about flavors that tell a story, and every bite feels like a small, delicious narrative. They've got the Versante Hearth + Bar (known for hand-made pizzas and seasonal treats from the mind of Utah native, executive chef Casey Savage), open every day.
The snack-and-drink situation is equally curated. You can grab craft cocktails by the fireplace and hot chocolate that’s basically a warm hug. There's a complimentary hot cocoa bar and cookies in the winter and cold beverages and cookies in the warmer months. Hotel Thaynes knows that food is as much about mood as it is about taste. Even if you came for the mountains, you’ll find yourself lingering over a meal or drink longer than you planned, because why rush perfection?
Wellness Without the Pressure
Thaynes also quietly masters that tricky hotel balance: wellness without performance art. There’s a spa if you want it, yoga mats if you need them, and quiet corners throughout the property that exist for you to decompress. The point isn’t to make you do more, it’s to make you feel more. There's an indoor-outdoor pool and hot tub, steam room and dry sauna, and and outdoor fire pit.
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Even the pool and hot tub area is surprisingly intimate. No overcrowded chaos, just warm water, mountain views, and the kind of peace that feels rare in ski towns. Here, wellness isn’t a hashtag or a trend, it’s a lifestyle woven into the fabric of your stay.
Explore Park City Like a Local
Staying at Thaynes means you’re perfectly positioned to see the town beyond the festival hype. With hiking and biking trails, quirky coffee shops, galleries tucked into historic streets, Park City rewards curiosity. And the hotel staff basically acts like a walking, talking local Google search. Looking for a hidden waterfall, a quiet sunset trail, or an art installation no one else knows about? They’ve got you. For me, I was just trying to make the most of my downtime in between screenings and interviews. It was so nice to hit up explore the city's charm.
What I loved most was how exploring downtown Park City feel effortless and personal. I wasn’t just passing through, I was wandering into little coffee shops, popping into art galleries, and lingering on Main Street longer than planned. I got so caught up exploring I was almost late for the premiere of The Gallerist!
Cozy Is an Understatement
Winter at Thaynes is basically cinematic. Snow-covered streets, fireplaces roaring in communal areas, and a quiet buzz of visitors who actually know how to relax. The rooms are designed to make you want to stay put, with heated floors, large windows, and beds that practically dare you to nap through the afternoon.
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Even wandering to breakfast is magical: the crunch of snow underfoot, the crisp mountain air, and the cozy anticipation of a warm meal waiting for you inside. If you’ve only seen Park City during festival season, a winter stay here will completely recalibrate your expectations. It’s cozy, it’s luxe, and it’s somehow low-key fabulous all at once.
The Art of Slowing Down
One of the most underrated skills Hotel Thaynes teaches you is the art of slowing down. The lobby, the lounges, even your room, are designed to encourage pausing. You don’t just stay here—you inhabit the space, sip your coffee slowly, watch the snow fall, and let time feel less like a checklist and more like a luxury.
It’s a reminder that Park City isn’t just about red carpets and ski lifts. It’s about small, perfect moments: a book read by the fire, a hot chocolate in your hands, the golden hour catching the mountains just right. Thaynes offers a pace, and once you’ve experienced it, you start noticing the slower rhythm of travel you didn’t know you needed.
As I was talking to locals, I heard some hesitation about the future of tourism in Park City after the film festival leaves for good. Well, Hotel Thaynes is a love letter to the other side of Utah. It’s proof that the state is more than festivals, slopes, and reality TV references. Here, your mornings are filled with sunshine spilling into rooms, your afternoons with quiet adventure, and your evenings with intimate indulgence. It’s not flashy, it doesn’t need to be.
So the next time Utah comes to mind, don’t just think Sundance or ski resorts. Think fireplaces, plush robes, locally sourced meals, and the kind of personal escape that leaves you wanting more of a place that doesn’t try too hard to impress. Hotel Thaynes proves that travel is about discovery, comfort, and remembering that slowing down sometimes produces the most memorable experiences.
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