Get Your Galentine’s Day Outfits & Party Décor With This Urban Outfitters Collab
Valentine’s Day — and perhaps more exciting for some: Galentine’s gatherings — are just around the corner, and one-stop-shop Urban Outfitters is here to help us celebrate. The Gen Z and Millennial-beloved retailer has teamed up with romantic brand For Love & Lemons on a V-Day-coded collection that’s giving us heart eyes.
Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, the 35-piece collection spans apparel and beauty for the ultimate lovey-dovey season looks, along with home décor for parties with your besties. The coquette-inspired collaboration ranges from just $14 (for small accessories) to $498 (for more luxe styles). Think: everything from feminine slip dresses and dreamy barrettes to whimsical tapered candles.
Ahead, shop the Urban Outfitters x For Love & Lemons collaboration to help refresh your winter wardrobe or decorate the tablescape of your dreams (while supplies last!).
Galentine’s Day Outfits
Whether you’re dressing up for a date, getting comfy for a night in with your best friends, or adding a flirty flair to your winter outfits, this collaboration offers interpretations of For Love & Lemons’ signature slip dresses, lacy lingerie, fanciful prints, and romantic ruffles. We’re especially loving all the polka dots, matching pajama sets, and accessories like silk handkerchiefs.
Galentine’s Day Party Décor
Spruce up your space with heart-, bow-, and strawberry-dotted décor. From pink coupe glasses and ruffle-printed plate sets to polka dotted tablecloths and beaded coasters, this collection has the most whimsical pieces to decorate your table. Plus, the designs are versatile enough to use for a range of dinner parties and birthday parties!
Galentine’s Day Beauty
Yes, there’s Valentine’s Day-coded beauty items, too! Looking for a new not-so-boring makeup bag or adorable heart-shaped clips? Done. What about a two-in-one mirrored hairbrush and a trendy press-on nail set? You can cart those up, too!
