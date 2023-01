If Urban Outfitters is known for one thing, it's the aesthetic. Every time we browse the store, we're shocked and delighted by the perfectly curated blend of kitsch and style (seriously, who else could revive Polaroids and lava lamps) that feels like we've stepped into our Pinterest inspo boards. It's no wonder that UO has been able to expand seamlessly from clothes and accessories into furniture, home decor, and even beauty. So when we found out that Urban has expanded its off-beat brand into sexual wellness products, it totally made sense. Yes, it's true: Urban Outfitters now sells some of the best sex toys on the market, and, like everything the retailer has to offer, they are cute. From TikTok viral suction vibrators in mint green to artfully chic clitoral stimulators in a rainbow of patterns and colors, UO has stocked the best-of-the-best sex toys from highly-acclaimed brands we love like Unbound Babes, Maude, and Lelo. Not only are the toys all highly rated and best-selling, but the inventory has been expertly curated to give the new line a totally distinct and stylish flair that only Urban can provide.On top of the cute AF sex toys, the retailer also has a wide array of sex accouterments including lubricants, arousal oils, libido supplements, and everything else under the sun to help make your body feel extra tingly. And like everything at UO, everything is pleasantly affordable. Whether you're brand new to the world of sex toys or a practiced pro, you're going to want to explore this trendy array of colorful sex toys, which look just as good as they feel. Below, explore the seven best sex toys you can grab from Urban Outfitters right now that are totally worth it for the aesthetic.