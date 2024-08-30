Uranus Is Retrograde & You May Want To Change Direction, Too

Uranus is an electrifying, rebellious and evocative planet, a planet that brings change. Uranus is the rebel of the zodiac who always wants you to push new ideologies, views and concepts into society. This revolutionary planet is front and center on the picket line, always defying social norms and constantly pushing for progress. Uranus strives to evolve our thinking and for that thinking to align with the times. It has no chill, but neither does anyone who has brought forth radical change in the world — so why should Uranus be any different?
Since May 2018, Uranus has been moving on and off in the Earth sign Taurus. Believe it or not, Taurus, a fixed sign, isn’t comfortable under the influence of the temperamental and inconsistent planet. Taurus likes to adhere to the status quo and isn’t fond of erratic behavior, even in the cosmos, making the retrograde from September 1, 2024 to January 30, 2025 complex. Since Uranus is a distant planet, it takes 84 years to complete the zodiac. This means that many retrogrades happen along the way, making the “great awakener” strategize and reflect on the moves it wants to make next.
Uranus retrograde gently and tenderly nudges us to move in a new direction, and we comprehend situations differently. We might be more open to other people's points of view, ones that juxtapose with ours and that we might otherwise stubbornly resist hearing. We can break free from the outdated constraints in our lives if we allow ourselves to blossom and unfold with the rhythm and beat of the universe. The key is to have an open mind, which is challenging when Uranus is in Taurus. Still, the retrograde energy will soften things and make us more aware of what we need to do to create a better world for ourselves and future generations.
Uranus is a slower moving planet so we may not see the effects of this retrograde immediately. Also, Uranus is retrograde in most of our birth charts so the impact isn't as extreme as Venus or Mars retrograde, which are rarer transits. Take, for example, the stock market. Due to Uranus’ stint in Taurus (a sign representing money and materialism), we’ve seen inconsistencies in investment prices dipping up and down. The retrograde could bring more erraticism our way. During Uranus’ last retrograde from August 28, 2023 to January 27, 2024, prices dipped and surged majorly in matters of months. The recession could prove to be highly volatile, too.
The Great Resignation is another theme we will endure in the months ahead. Being fulfilled and content in the work environment and a career is essential to a person’s wellbeing. Dynamics are shifting at the office and employees are taking stock of how they want to grow professionally. We see that one’s most authentic way of working, being and living is vital to success. Uranus’ moonwalk will make us contemplate our career and the steps we want to take to be successful and, most notably, happy. We can see more companies embracing the unionization of their employees and compromising on matters they’ve been strongly holding onto.
The resistance to AI technology and other forms of innovation will increase, creating backlash among the masses. It appears as though the world is changing too fast and it’s hard to keep up; the retrograde will make us aware of this and urge us to revert to older methods of tech.
On a personal note, Uranus’ backslide could change the vibe of our relationship. On one hand, we’ll want freedom; on the other, we’ll feel like we need to stay in partnerships. Situationships will be hot and cold so take matters each day at a time. As long as you give space to those you love, it’ll help strengthen both of you as individuals and people. If you are single and looking to commit, you might fall in love at first sight but the connection will be rigid to begin with because the retrograde causes delays.
Move at your own pace during Uranus retrograde. You shouldn’t let anyone push you into doing or taking on things if you’re not ready. You can control your timeline. You can embrace your most authentic self. You are an individual and don’t have to conform. Rock your own style and think your own thoughts.