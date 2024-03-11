How I’m Unlearning the White Supremacist Lies That Latinidad Taught Me

"I've resolved to continue strengthening my relationship with my negritud by exploring how I subconsciously center whiteness and by celebrating my Blackness even more."
"In what ways do I continue to assimilate into white supremacy? What parts of my Black identity and culture have I forgotten to appreciate? What cultural traditions have roots in the erasure of my Blackness in order to reinforce Eurocentrism? In what ways am I compromising and codeswitching to make my Blackness more palatable?"
"The practice of unlearning white supremacy as an Afro-Latina is ongoing. It requires constant self-reflection, education, and a commitment to challenging the status quo. It means recognizing that unlearning white supremacy is not just about personal growth but also collective liberation. "