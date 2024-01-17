Surprise The Newlyweds With A Unique Wedding Gift For Under $150

"A few months back, I was at a farmers market, and one of the vendors was selling vintage utensils that were personalized with various terms and phrases. I got so excited when I saw a set of intricately engraved "bride" and "groom" spoons because I knew it would be the perfect wedding gift for my vintage-loving cousin. The vendor said people had gifted these pieces at engagement parties so that the couple could use them in their place setting on the wedding day, which is adorable.