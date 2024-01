Surprise The Newlyweds With A Unique Wedding Gift For Under $150

"If you’re going off-registry, it better be either something you know they want or something custom and sentimental. I’m always inclined to go sentimental. For example, two of my best friends had a destination wedding, and they missed the ability to have their dog there on the big day. I commissioned a custom portrait of the two of them on their wedding day to include their pup. The only caveat is that you can’t gift this before the actual wedding, but I find that no one minds getting this gift, even a little late. At the moment the exact one I bought is sold out, but there's a similar option available from the same designer." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer