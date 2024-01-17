Surprise The Newlyweds With A Unique Wedding Gift For Under $150

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Are wedding bells for a loved one in your future? If so, you're likely in the midst of shopping for the latest kitchen collection or home organization products. But before you send that serving dish or those tapered candle holders, consider these under-$150 gifts you likely won't find on their registry.
Getting personal when you're going off-registry is ideal. It can make the most memorable gifts, and we have ideas that are both sentimental and practical — from customizable reminders of the big day to daily "placeholder" rings for the gym or travel. You'll be surprised by how many affordable wedding gifts there are that are thoughtful, necessary, and so easily overlooked. Keep scrolling for the best unique wedding gifts under $150.
"I notoriously hate wearing jewelry during workouts and even to sleep, but what I hate even more is the sinking, uh-oh, feeling that my engagement ring is missing from my hand. Here’s where QALO comes in: I would’ve never guessed that a “placeholder” ring would be something I remotely need, but reviewers have me convinced that a flexible, silicone ring is perfect for wearing during activities like swimming, boxing, or any other high-intensity activities where jewelry can be potentially damaged or lost. And as a bonus, you get peace of mind knowing that your most sentimental pieces of jewelry are safe inside a case or bedside table, waiting for you to put them on." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"A few months back, I was at a farmers market, and one of the vendors was selling vintage utensils that were personalized with various terms and phrases. I got so excited when I saw a set of intricately engraved "bride" and "groom" spoons because I knew it would be the perfect wedding gift for my vintage-loving cousin. The vendor said people had gifted these pieces at engagement parties so that the couple could use them in their place setting on the wedding day, which is adorable.
"I cannot remember the exact vendor's business name, but Etsy is home to hundreds of small businesses with similar engraved utensil sets. I'm a fan of this one, which comes with customizable forks and a cake cutter duo that (yes!) can also be used on the wedding day or if the couple chooses to save and freeze a piece of their cake for a future special occasion or anniversary." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Anyone who has gotten married (or even attended a wedding) knows how sacred wedding photos are. A nicely put-together album does a lot more than provide a snapshot of the special day. It’s a timeless way to preserve a very important core memory. Having gotten married myself in recent months, I could see first-hand how delighted my family members were when they received an album of our favorite wedding photos.
"I used Papier’s personalized printing services, which include a hardcover photo book with a beautiful minimalist design printed on high-quality glossy paper. I recommend sending the happy couple a Papier gift card that covers the cost of a 40-page photo book (or several), so they can print out a physical memento of their wedding — and maybe distribute a few to their loved ones, too." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"If you’re going off-registry, it better be either something you know they want or something custom and sentimental. I’m always inclined to go sentimental. For example, two of my best friends had a destination wedding, and they missed the ability to have their dog there on the big day. I commissioned a custom portrait of the two of them on their wedding day to include their pup. The only caveat is that you can’t gift this before the actual wedding, but I find that no one minds getting this gift, even a little late. At the moment the exact one I bought is sold out, but there's a similar option available from the same designer." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"My husband and I are old souls who like to capture memories (Polaroids, letters, Post-it notes from when we met my first year of college, etc.) to share stories with our brood of children and grandkids one day. We recently celebrated our first year of marriage and couldn't believe how fast time had passed. While we individually have card boxes filled with birthday and anniversary knickknacks, I was searching for something that could encompass our marriage anniversaries and stumbled upon this personalized book.
"This bounded anniversary journal goes up to your 60th anniversary with pages to record memories, prompts for reflection and aspirations, and a photo page with envelopes for mementos of the special day. With over 200 reviews and 4.87 stars, I just might have found the anniversary book for us to look back on as an old gramp and grandma one day." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
