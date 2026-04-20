I’m A Fragrance Expert — & If You Want To Smell Unique, Try These 7 Perfumes
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Is it just me, or does everyone smell the same these days? On the bus, in the street, even at the office, the same few fragrances seem to follow me everywhere. You probably own one of them. I know I do. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Something is reassuring — even comforting — about sharing the same taste. But if you’re starting to feel a little over it and ready to try something more distinctive, consider this your starting point.
As a fragrance expert and content creator with a chemistry background, I’ve spent years understanding and recommending fragrance from both a technical and emotional perspective. Growing up in the British countryside — and later working at a grocery store surrounded by seasonal fruits, vegetables, and spices — sharpened my nose, but more importantly, shaped my taste in perfume.
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In a world dominated by trends, I value freedom of choice and self-expression through fragrance. So consider this my edit of seven scents — from niche to designer — for anyone who wants to smell a little different. Even better? They can be worn anywhere, at any time, and span a wide range of budgets. And I can guarantee they’ll make people do a double-take and wish they’d asked what you were wearing.
I practically wear this fragrance so often that it’s like oxygen to me. The composition contains molecule 01, essentially an ingredient called iso E super. This is a fragrance enhancer, a stabilizing substance that can prolong and emphasize other notes; on its own, it has a unique musky scent. A soft woody note mingles with Iris — powdery and floral — creating a warm, almost electric edge that is hard to place, but to me smells like static. It’s that gentle floral trace that lingers, keeping things clean and comforting. Whenever I’m not quite sure what mood I’m in, this is what I reach for.
This is far from strictly 'masculine'. It's the perfume equivalent of a grand stately home — think antique oak furniture, leather-bound books, chesterfield sofas, and cherrywood floors. The scent opens with a fresh, watery ginger accord, along with spicy black pepper and citrusy bergamot, before gradually settling into a warm amber base with hints of green sage and creamy cedarwood. To me, it echoes the character of a classic, timeless fragrance and is perfect for spring and summer, as it develops beautifully with body heat. It's a fragrance I've repurchased several times.
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I call this a “catfish in a bottle” because it smells far more expensive than it is — and could easily pass for a niche fragrance. Picture a classic, well-worn AllSaints leather jacket, softened with peachy nuances and a hint of smoke. It captures that mood perfectly. Despite its depth, it never turns cloying. Yes, it’s heavier than most, but it remains smooth and wearable, especially on cooler summer nights when there’s a faint chill in the air. There’s something undeniably sexy about it, thanks to its dark, mysterious edge — and that’s what draws people in.
I’ll never forget the day I first smelled this. Crafted by Swiss perfumer Christine Nagel (of Giorgio Armani Sí and Miss Dior Chérie fame), it’s a modern take on a classic chypré — herbal, woody, and impeccably balanced. This is a mini powerhouse: one spray goes a long way, and I’ve been told the scent lingers well after I’ve left the room. It's a precise composition of oak, leather, and patchouli. Don’t let that last note put you off — patchouli can be polarizing, thanks to its earthy, menthol edge, but here it’s subtle and refined. The trail is dazzling, so be warned: it will turn heads. Undeniably classy, it leaves a lasting impression.
This fragrance feels truly timeless. Built around bergamot — a classic citrus top note — it sits somewhere between lemon and lime, with other bright citrus facets (and yes, it’s set to be a standout note this spring). The result is simple but consistently impressive. Rather than a sharp lemon, it leans into a softer lemon-sorbet character, lifted by gentle green nuances reminiscent of freshly cut grass. Regardless of its price, it evokes the Mediterranean coast, an Amalfi spritz in hand. Even better, it layers beautifully with other scents.
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Not a day goes by without someone complimenting me on this. Rose de Mai— a rose harvested in Grasse, France, and prized for its airy lightness from growing by the sea — blends perfectly with citrusy bergamot, giving the fragrance a fizzy, effervescent quality, like a chilled summer cocktail. I love luxuriating in its scent bubble; wearing it always makes me feel calmer, more composed, as though my life is just a little more together.
One day, while walking around Edinburgh, Scotland, I stopped someone on the street to ask what they were wearing. I braced myself for the answer, fully expecting an expensive, niche fragrance. To my surprise, it was only $42. What makes it remarkable is how it captures a rich, old-school character while remaining utterly wearable in 2026. With notes of wood, musk, thyme, and lavender, it’s bold and deep, evoking classic perfumes that feel almost indulgent in a world obsessed with smelling clean. I’m reminded of Brylcreem’s medicinal notes mingled with shavings of Castile soap. It carries that “vintage formula” aura, as if it’s pushing the limits of modern fragrance restrictions — in the best way.
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