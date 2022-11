10 Coo Coo Crazy Candles That Make Great (Not Boring) Gifts

The candle 's gradual demise breaks my heart as a lifestyle shopping writer. It's not that people are not buying them — fragrant wax-filled jars are actually in their golden era. It's that people aren't giving candles as gifts anymore. I blame it on a fear of seeming shallow, uncreative, or just generally lackluster despite genuinely caring for the giftee. If we don't do something stat, the scented candle will soon be *gasp* the new gift card (which, by the way, we also love).