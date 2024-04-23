All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Just in time for your seasonal wardrobe refresh, Uniqlo and JW Anderson have released a spring/summer 2024 collection that’s filled with wardrobe staples. The latest drop from this long-running designer partnership is serving up practical, timeless pieces that will ease your morning dressing woes and keep your wardrobe looking fresh. Think: flowy midi skirts, light jackets and layerable tops — all with a designer-level attention to detail.
The collection — available to shop since April 18 — is all about simple transitional pieces that shine. “For this season we drew inspiration from 1940s through 1960s Britain to showcase garment craftsmanship and durability,” Anderson said in a press release, while also referencing traditional British furniture (namely its simplicity and primary colors) as another form of inspiration.
The collection offers smart additions to any capsule wardrobe, from classic silhouettes like A-line skirts and relaxed-fit pants, to spring-appropriate fabrics including sheer cottons and linen blends. To help you navigate the newness we’ve rounded up our five favorite items from the collection, along with our own styling tips, too.
Scroll on to explore the Uniqlo x JW Anderson spring/summer 2024 drop, plus all the pieces we’ve got our eyes on.
This jacket packs a lot of potential into one piece. While the oversized fit makes it easy to style, its versatility lies in the drawstring hem and adjustable silhouette (the collar can be worn up or down). Available in off-white and navy blue, you can breezily throw this jacket over any spring outfit.
A short-sleeved sweater is the spring layering hack we didn’t know we needed. As with all Uniqlo x JW Anderson pieces, details like colorblock stripes and subtle logo embroidery take it from a simple basic to a stylish staple. Plus it’s available in black, white and canary yellow— one in every color, yeah?
Schoolgirl kilts, though on trend, aren’t always the easiest to style, especially in warmer weather. This skirt has elements of the same casual, youthful aesthetic, with more movement and breathability thanks to its linen-blend composition. Bonus points for the belt-strap detailing, which was all over the fall 2024 runways.
This blouse ticks lots of boxes: it can be easily layered, dressed up and down, and has a trendy edge with its semi-sheer fabric. Pair with a vest or waistcoat, fitted trousers and platform loafers for an office look, or with a mini skirt or shorts for a casual weekend outfit.
Add a belt to a shift dress and you’ve got a timeless piece for years to come. This dress, which can be tied at the front or the back, is the quintessential throw-on-and-go style. Wear with knee-high boots and a leather jacket for cooler weather, and trainers and ankle socks for a casual, sporty look.