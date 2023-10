Please hold as we run straight for the front lines of Uniqlo . Lemaire Founder and Uniqlo's Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire has just released yet another sophisticated Uniqlo U capsule wardrobe worthy of all our attention. As you browse the newly released Uniqlo U's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, you'll find 19 new chic silhouettes for women, 20 styles for men, and six complementing accessories. Lemaire has crafted unisex designs that are the emblem of Parisian chic, and we want every one of them. The elevated utilitarian styles include lambswool knits, jersey-tailored sets, padded peacoats, and sweater dresses dipped in a gorgeous fall-esque color palette of rich brown, rust, charcoal gray, beige, and off-white.