ADVERTISEMENT
Story from New Arrivals
ADVERTISEMENT

All The Elevated Parisian-Chic Staples Are In Uniqlo’s New Fall/Winter Collection

Vivien Lee
Last Updated October 5, 2023, 10:38 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo.
Please hold as we run straight for the front lines of Uniqlo. Lemaire Founder and Uniqlo's Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire has just released yet another sophisticated Uniqlo U capsule wardrobe worthy of all our attention. As you browse the newly released Uniqlo U's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, you'll find 19 new chic silhouettes for women, 20 styles for men, and six complementing accessories. Lemaire has crafted unisex designs that are the emblem of Parisian chic, and we want every one of them. The elevated utilitarian styles include lambswool knits, jersey-tailored sets, padded peacoats, and sweater dresses dipped in a gorgeous fall-esque color palette of rich brown, rust, charcoal gray, beige, and off-white.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Oversized sweaters like a snug blanket won't be found within the line, as the new fall/winter collection is set to highlight you, not overshadow you. "To make clothes that are like a good friend — nothing that contains you, nothing that disguises you," Lemaire explained in a statement. The carousel of relaxed-fit outerwear, sweaters, bottoms, and practical bags is meant to make you look and feel chic while supporting your everyday needs. These sleeker silhouettes are also perfect for transitional dressing. It's the perfect reason to give your wardrobe a little sprucing up, especially with prices starting at under $20. Uncover the covetable staples from Uniqlo U's newly released fall/winter collection ahead.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Uniqlo U Outerwear

Shop This
Uniqlo
Denim Shirt Jacket
$79.90
Uniqlo
shop 4 products
Uniqlo
Jersey Tailored Jacket
$129.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Single Breasted Coat
$159.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Padded Short Peacoat
$159.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Padded Single Breasted Coat
$179.90
Uniqlo
'Tis the season of layering. Kickstart your creative cold-weather dressing with a new padded short peacoat or single-breasted style. The roomy outerwear are designed to freely be mix and matched with Uniqlo U’s knits and long-sleeve shirts. There are also tailored jersey styles suitable for the office and denim shirt jackets for the weekends.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Uniqlo U Sweaters & Cardigans

Shop This
Uniqlo
Premium Lambswool Volume Long-sleeve Sweater
$59.90
Uniqlo
shop 4 products
Uniqlo
Flannel Long-sleeve Shirt
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Merino Blend Volume Long-sleeve Sweater
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Merino Blend Long-sleeve Crew Neck Cardigan
$49.90
Uniqlo
We're welcoming sweater weather with open arms, and Uniqlo is here to add to the celebration with merino blend cardigans, cozy turtlenecks, and long-sleeve shirts. If you're feeling real fancy, there's a premium lambswool sweater with the airiest-looking balloon sleeves.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Uniqlo U Bottoms

Shop This
Uniqlo
Curved Jeans
$59.90
Uniqlo
shop 4 products
Uniqlo
Chino Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Pants
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Denim Easy Skirt
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Denim Straight Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
Somehow we're always on the hunt for the elusive perfect work pants and jeans to add to our roster. Luckily, the collection has relaxed-fit styles like brushed jersey pants that'll allow you to stay comfy all day long throughout meetings. Don't be surprised if you find yourself gravitating towards the chino pants or denim midi skirts on off-duty days. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Uniqlo U Dresses

Shop This
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Turtleneck Long-sleeve Dress
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Turtleneck Long-sleeve Dress
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Mock Neck Long-sleeve Dress
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Draped Short-sleeve Dress
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U has brought relaxed fit to another level with its fluid long-sleeve and short-sleeve dresses. One-and-done ensembles have never been easier with the brand's new turtleneck sweater dresses, draped maxis, and mock neck minis. 
DashDividers_1_500x100

Uniqlo U Accessories

Shop This
Uniqlo
Drawstring Shoulder Bag
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Backpack
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Chunky Hat
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Mini Messenger Bag
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo's famous round mini shoulder bag might have to run for the hills, as a new drawstring bag has arrived in town. The versatile construction allows you to rearrange it into a drawstring pouch and fold it up to be compact. A small size is also available for all the minimalists who only hold the essentials. 
Shop All Uniqlo U
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT