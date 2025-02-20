Uniqlo : C’s Spring 2025 Collection Has My New Favorite Staples

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As we start updating our spring wardrobes, I’ve had my eye on Uniqlo, a brand that Refinery29 readers love, but that I have never actually tried. After attending a brand preview where I got to peruse upcoming spring styles, I perked up at the sight of the far-from-basic wardrobe staples, and especially the new Uniqlo : C styles.
The Japanese casualwear brand just released its new Uniqlo : C collection for spring/summer 2025, designed by creative director Clare Waight Keller. According to a brand statement, the fifth drop from the Chloé and Givenchy alum, “pursues new functional materials and innovations to create the perfectly elevated, everyday urban uniform.” And after personally seeing the styles in person (and getting to try them ahead of the drop), I can attest that they’re the everyday pieces that I
want need in my city closet.
More sophisticated and trend-driven than Uniqlo’s core offerings, the limited-edition Uniqlo : C apparel and accessories stand out… and sell out. So you’ll have to scoop up the styles (which range between $30 and $130) that catch your eye ASAP. Read on to see some of my favorite pieces from the drop, along with additional new spring arrivals from the brand. (For all of the Uniqlo styles I tested, I was the most comfortable in size medium tops and dresses, medium or large outerwear depending on the silhouette, and bottoms in size large, 10, or 32 waist — which is standard for me, so I suggest sticking to your typical sizing.)
While Uniqlo products typically come in various solid colorways, Waight Keller has been known to add patterns to the Uniqlo : C collections. I was instantly attracted to the nylon pinstripe hoodie, as well as the matching belted pencil skirt; I could also see myself wearing them to the office in the springtime. Similarly, I fell in love with the office-ready double-breasted blazer, in the brand's lightweight AirSense material, which I styled with a high-neck mesh tank and blue wide-leg jeans (which are also available in short and long lengths) for a slightly more casual look.
My absolute favorite style from Uniqlo : C were the balloon pants (similar to barrel-leg pants) because of the contrast between the ultra-high-rise fitted waistband (that sat well above my belly button) and the billowy legs. The cargo-style pants, which come in ivory, olive and black, also feature buttons at the back of the waistband to adjust it and four spacious pockets that give a utilitarian vibe. Functionality and adaptability continued to be a trend in the collection, especially with the cap-sleeve button-down tops, which feature drawstrings to tighten the waist if needed.
I also tried the brand’s ribbed tank with interior bra cups, a style that I saw at a brand preview and instantly made me think of the tops I wore in my pre-teens. While I was worried that the cups would be apparent, I found the exact opposite… and, in turn, found my new go-to tank top.
The majority of the new Uniqlo : C collection consists of neutrals, but a refreshing pop of color comes from its red-orange options across several styles, including the midi dress above. Again, this style includes a drawstring waistband to help tighten and adjust it for the perfect fit. While I’d happily wear this style to the office, it was only available in a size large, and was too spacious and long (I clipped in the back for the photo). Meanwhile, for spring parties and picnics, I’d reach for the brand’s new striped breezy linen dress (outside of the collection) which I’d also prefer in a medium.
In terms of accessories, the puffy platform sandals are so trendy (yet versatile enough to complement nearly all of my outfits) and feel comfortable enough for all-day wear. As a shoe size 7.5, I picked a medium size shoe, which was perfect and had some extra room. If you’re a fan of the brand’s Round Shoulder Bag, take note of the Round Ultra Mini Bag, the newest and smallest iteration of the popular unisex style. The micro design can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or fanny pack and can even be unclipped from the strap and hooked onto larger bags, serving more as a coin purse-meets-bag charm.
I don’t particularly like wearing shorts — I am often self-conscious about where short-short styles sit on my thighs — but I figured I’d try Uniqlo : C’s new style. And it turns out, the brand has managed to surprise and delight me yet again. The wider hem allowed for some breathing room, and didn’t squeeze my thighs. I paired the nylon bottoms with the brand’s new packable parka (more functionality!) in a sunny yellow color, creating a sporty, casual outfit that would be perfect for weekend adventures.
I also tried a jersey cami with another built-in bra in a bright orange. I styled it with a new linen skort that fit me perfectly. The asymmetrical skirt front and exposed shorts back on this style are fresh and playful.
The spring/summer 2025 Uniqlo : C collection features tons of versatile styles that I’ll happily be implementing into my spring wardrobe (and particularly my work outfits), such as the cap-sleeve button-down in black, which I styled with shorts (for a picnic), jeans (for brunch), and under a blazer (for the office).
This limited-edition collection promises to round out your warm-weather outfits with staples that stand out from the crowd.
