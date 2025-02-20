Uniqlo : C’s Spring 2025 Collection Has My New Favorite Staples

I don’t particularly like wearing shorts — I am often self-conscious about where short-short styles sit on my thighs — but I figured I’d try Uniqlo : C’s new style. And it turns out, the brand has managed to surprise and delight me yet again. The wider hem allowed for some breathing room, and didn’t squeeze my thighs. I paired the nylon bottoms with the brand’s new packable parka (more functionality!) in a sunny yellow color, creating a sporty, casual outfit that would be perfect for weekend adventures.



I also tried a jersey cami with another built-in bra in a bright orange. I styled it with a new linen skort that fit me perfectly. The asymmetrical skirt front and exposed shorts back on this style are fresh and playful.