

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, the expectation was there from when I was a little kid. And it wasn’t just any college — it had to be a good one. So I went to college and got my MBA (the MBA was all me, there were no expectations at that point). Luckily, I got some financial aid in college, so about half of my tuition was covered. My mom paid for some of it and the rest I took out loans for. I paid off those loans by 2020. For my MBA, I had to pay for the whole thing myself. I owned an apartment in NYC that I sold right around the time that I finished my MBA and used the proceeds from that sale to pay off my loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad died when I was 14 years old so we talked a lot about money after that — how he didn’t have a separate life insurance policy so we only received a little bit from his job, how when my parents bought the house we lived in they made sure that the mortgage could be covered with a single salary, how my mom was going to stay at her job for the rest of her life because she had a pension, job security and health insurance for when she retired. She could only rely on herself so she had to do what was best for her and my and my brother. We never really talked about financial instruments or how to invest or even opportunities for making more money beyond just a salary from a single job. My parents and I immigrated to the US when I was 3 (my brother is younger and was born here) and so anything beyond a job and a savings account was unknown to them.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was doing admin work when I was 14 years old. I made minimum wage, which at the time was around $5 in NYC. I had to work early in order to buy things for myself that my mom couldn’t buy for me. I made ~$1000 working in the summer and that was a lot of money to me at the time. I worked every summer from when I was old enough to work and worked after school in high school. My mom made sure I had the essentials but anything beyond that was up to me. That included nicer clothes or lunch when I didn’t want to eat what she made.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I’m sure my parents did, but I didn’t feel it. I just knew what I could and couldn’t have. And I learned not to ask for the things that I couldn’t have. I never felt like I didn’t know where my next meal would come from or that I wouldn’t have a place to live. But we didn’t go on fancy vacations or spend frivolously. My parents (and later just my mom) did the best they could with what we did have.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes. All the time. Especially since I was laid off. I’ve spent a lot of time unlearning the things that I was taught as a kid in order to earn more money in the long run and have a more abundant mindset. I was doing much better but it’s been harder since I got laid off. And now with launching a business, there’s a fine balance that I need to find between investing in the right areas in order to make more in the long run versus saving because my income now entirely depends on how much money I can generate on my own. I have both good days and bad days and they range anywhere from needing to save literally every penny at my worst to thinking I can go on a two-week vacation to some exotic land because #YOLO, at my best. I never really worried about having money to pay for housing, food, or a car but I worried about saving enough and enjoying money. I still feel like I’m in a place where I know what I can’t have and don’t even ask for it or think about it. I guess some things are harder to unlearn than others. Right now, I’m just trying to focus on growing the business and making sure that it’s successful.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

As soon as I graduated from college and had a job. Even in college, I had to pay for everything on my own that wasn’t covered by my loans. And once I moved out, I had to pay for literally everything (I think my cell phone was the only thing that my mom kept paying for because we were on a family plan — but as soon as I got married, I was told to go start my own family plan). Even now, there’s no one who can help me with my day-to-day expenses, but I would never be homeless — and in the absolute worst case scenario, I’d be able to move in with my mom or my in-laws.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My grandparents gave me $10,000 when I graduated from college to help pay off my loans and the little bit of money that my mom received from when my dad died was used to pay for college (I don’t even know how much it was). But besides that, I’ve never been given a large chunk of money.