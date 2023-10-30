

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was absolutely an expectation that my siblings and I would attend college. My mother, who was single, set up a college fund for each of us. Florida also has a scholarship program called Florida Bright Futures that covers a portion of tuition and expenses if you meet certain academic standards and go to school in-state. My mother made it very clear that we were to qualify for that and keep the funding throughout university.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom did her best to educate us about finances, but I still wish she taught us more. She covered the basics, like getting us bank accounts and starter credit cards and teaching us all about balancing a checkbook and monitoring our savings. I still wish we had more conversations about incomes specifically. She always encouraged us to do what made us happy, and I love her for that, but I also wish she pushed me a bit more, especially when I decided to get an English degree and be a writer. I’m often jealous of my friends whose parents made them study business or finance or medicine knowing those fields would provide more reliable incomes.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job at a local smoothie shop when I was a senior in high school. I wanted extra money for going out with my friends but quit after six months because I didn’t like waking up early or working on weekends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about money growing up. My father was always on the poor side, and I remember worrying about him, especially around the holidays, but I didn’t live with him or see him often. My mom provided for us pretty well. I’d classify us as upper-middle class. For instance, I always had new clothes at the start of the school year but I had to share a car with my sister, and we ate out a lot but not at fancy restaurants.



Do you worry about money now?Yes. I was laid off a month ago and am already worried about paying rent once my severance ends at the end of this month. Even before that, I worried a lot about not having enough savings, never being able to buy a home, or afford children if I end up having any.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My mom let me live with her for a year after college and then gave me money to jump start my career and move to New York City. At 24, I paid her back and have held a decent salaried job ever since... Until now, that is. I’m optimistic that I will find a new job soon, but my mother would step in to help me if I asked her.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I got a little bit of money when my grandparents died, around $25,000 total. My mother will occasionally send me money (usually between $200 and $1,000).

