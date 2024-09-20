Housing costs: My monthly rent is $1,426.56 and I live by myself.

Loan payments: $0 (I don’t have any monthly loan payments because my student loans are currently in deferment and I also opted for the income-driven plan, since I’m currently not earning a lot of income).

Renter’s insurance: $17.01

Car insurance: $183.40

Blog subscription: $23

Disney+: $20.24

Apple iCloud storage: $2.99

Google Cloud storage: $1.99

Adobe: $13.85

Sprint phone bill: $105.07

Electricity: $50

Internet: $75

Tithes: $450

Savings: $140

Credit cards: $215

Auto/transportation: $300

Life insurance: $152.28 (this is semi-annual).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I was not expected to attend higher education. My mother never sat me down to have a conversation about attending college. It was a given that I wanted to go, based on my own perception of the world and success. I believed that to have financial stability and a career, higher education was a minimum requirement. In my high school you were a lame if you didn’t go to college. I attended a total of three different schools. Right after school I went to an in-state HBCU and since it was a private school, that is where I incurred most of my student loan debt. I only went there for a year and then transferred to a local USC campus for a semester and racked up a little bit of student loan debt there. I only went there for a semester because I had to drop out of school since I could no longer afford it. I paid for both schools via financial aid, grants, student loans etc. After that semester at USC, I moved to NYC to stay with my family to work and save money to go back to school and ended up graduating with a bachelor’s in accounting from Brooklyn College. I did not have to take out any loans while attending Brooklyn College. NYC provided a generous amount of financial aid and grants since I was considered a low-income student. Also, the cost for a CUNY school was very affordable for New York state residents.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I didn’t really have conversations about money growing up unless my mother provided an explanation for why she couldn’t afford to buy something that seemed like an obvious want and not a need. My mother couldn’t really educate me on finances because there was a lot she didn’t know and she had to learn from her mistakes as she was raising me and my sister. Unfortunately, both of my mother’s parents died when she was young so there was a lot she and her siblings had to learn through trial and error. The lessons I’ve learned about money come from watching her mistakes while I was growing up. I learned the importance of credit when she wasn’t able to co-sign a student loan for me to attend school out of state. I learned the importance of always saving for a rainy day when I had to work for a year and a half to save money to go back to school. I learned about personal finance my freshman year in college when I had to take personal finance as a prerequisite course. Anything else I’ve learned was by reading articles and books, listening to podcasts when they became a thing, and being curious enough to ask questions of people who seemed knowledgeable.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a sales associate at the Banana Republic Factory store when I was 16. I got the job to help at home with bills and to supplement upcoming expenses for my junior year in high school.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I worried about money a lot growing up. Before I could even think of asking my mother for something, I had to decide if it was a want or a need and consider the time frame during the month I was asking. I’ve always understood the concept of when rent is due and how often utilities are paid because my mother would be very transparent. I’m not sure if it was a good or bad thing. I guess it was good, in a sense, that she wanted to explain why she had to tell me ‘no’, so I could understand prioritizing necessities and not take it personally. But on the other hand, it did create a level of worry and concern at an early age that I still kind of deal with as an adult.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, I worry about money all the time. It consumes a lot of my thoughts because I am currently looking for work and not in a financially stable place at the moment. Plus I have this cloud of credit card debt over my head that feels very overwhelming to think about at times and makes me question the decisions I’ve made along my journey — but all I can do is take the lessons I’ve learned and do better going forward. I think about my financial future a lot and question if I will ever get ahead, instead of feeling like I’m always catching up. Don’t get me wrong, the necessities are always taken care of; what concerns me is the debt that I’ve accumulated over time to supplement not enough income.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I would say I became financially responsible for myself when I turned 16, which was when I got my first part-time job working in retail. I remember one summer I had two part-time jobs to make sure I had enough saved for senior year and to prepare to go to college and live on campus. From that point on, when it came to my cell phone, clothes, food or whatever expenses I had, I was completely responsible for paying the bill. Not because I wanted to but unfortunately my mother could only afford to pay for necessities like rent, electricity and food. I remember in high school when me and my sister got our first car that we shared: We put up the money for the down payment, split the monthly payments and paid for insurance, gas and upkeep. My mother could not afford to do that since she was a single mother of twin girls not earning enough to provide outside of what we needed. Right now, I have an exceedingly small safety net: It’s not as much as it used to be but it’s better than nothing. Unfortunately, I had to use all of it when I quit my job during the pandemic without a backup plan. Since then, I’ve been working contract/freelance roles and it’s been hard to keep a decent safety net during the slow months.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, I receive passive income on a quarterly and annual basis. I previously worked at a fintech company for almost six years and was awarded stock options with my annual bonus each year. I exercised those options when I left the company so I receive quarterly and annual dividend payments.