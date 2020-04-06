Occupation: Unemployed (laid off Catering Event Manager)

Industry: Service

Age: 30

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: As a Catering Event Manager: about $33,500. Maximum unemployment benefit: $6,712

Net Worth: $55,000 ($25,000 in savings and $30,000 in a Roth IRA. I live with a partner, but we keep our finances separate.)

Debt: $0 (I have one credit card, which I pay in full every month)

Unemployment Check (1x/week): $228 (as a Catering Event Manager my paycheck was $1,100 twice a month)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $670 (for my half of a studio alcove I share with my boyfriend)

Loans: $0 (I graduated owing $14,000, thanks to many need-based and merit scholarships and have paid them off. I bought my car in cash for $4,500.)

Utilities: $30-$65 for my half

Internet: $30 for my half

Phone: $44.71 (family plan with my brothers and sister-in-law)

Spotify Premium: $10.78

NYT Digital Subscription: $15

Google Drive Storage: $2.99

Netflix: We use my boyfriend's family's account

Car Insurance: $29 every six months (I split unevenly with my boyfriend because it didn't increase his premium much when he added me to his policy)

AAA: $5.67 for my half (paid annually)

Retirement: I contribute when I can to a Roth IRA I opened in 2014. I was contributing a matched 3% to a simple IRA at my job.

Health Insurance: Currently uninsured. I was going to be eligible for my company's plan on April 3rd, but after being laid off, I applied for state insurance. I'm still waiting for more forms to come in the mail (everything is by paper).

Donations: I donate sporadically — usually at the Unitarian Universalist service, to non-profits where friends work, and Planned Parenthood.