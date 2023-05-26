Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents did not shelter my siblings and me from their money troubles; they talked about their situation very openly and constantly. Both of my parents are the children of immigrants and grew up in poverty. My mom's parents eventually bought their own home and were able to live a modest life. My dad's parents never got out of poverty, live in a rent-stabilized apartment, only have enough to cover the basics and receive government assistance. My dad always worked blue-collar jobs and even though my mom is college-educated and had white-collar jobs, being a single parent made it hard for her to ever be financially stable. When my parents got divorced, we barely had money for anything extra, but my mom did her best to give us a good life even when she was living paycheck to paycheck. We went out to dinner occasionally and for special occasions, and went on affordable local vacations every now and then. I remember it was always an issue when wanting to do activities with friends that cost money. My parents did not educate me about finances. I had to figure out everything on my own and learn from watching their mistakes.