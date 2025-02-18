Trump Has Assaulted DEI & Immigration. Here’s How Undocumented Students Are Coping

My family came to the U.S. in 1999 from Guadalajara, Mexico, so I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is my second Trump administration as an undocumented university student. The first time around, I lived in Dallas and studied psychology at the University of North Texas. I remember checking my phone freshman year as the votes were being counted, hoping that he wouldn’t win. When I realized that he was going to win, I didn’t know what that meant for me, but it did destroy a few of my future plans. I had been looking into studying abroad for a semester in my sophomore year, but Trump decided he wanted to get rid of DACA. I decided it wasn’t a safe time for me to go abroad, so I missed that opportunity, and there were other friends who missed it, too, and were forced to come back to the U.S. so they didn’t lose their DACA status. It was very much a time of uncertainty.