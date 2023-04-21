9:30 a.m. — I'm hungry for no reason so I clock out of work for an early lunch (technically I can clock out at any time I want for lunch). I eat some leftover chicken, rice and salsa that I reheat in the microwave.



10:30 a.m. — I clock back in. I would describe work for you but I basically do the same three data entry tasks every day. It's not that I hate my job; I like it, actually. This is just how it is.



4:30 p.m. — I clock out and read The Mezzanine by Nicholson Baker. It's a postmodern book that takes place entirely on a 30-second escalator ride. Very pretentious-sounding but still good.



5:30 p.m. — I walk my dog. I turn my head for one second and suddenly he's eating a crusty hot dog bun out of my neighbor's trash bag. I leap forward to try and pry the disgusting old food out of his mouth but he's already swallowed it. At least he still has spunk. After I return home, I eat some pizza and salad.



7:30 p.m. — S. is dog sitting for her aunt and wants some company. I drive over and play with her aunt's dog. I go back home around 10:30.



11:30 p.m. — I attempt to go to bed. It's the same as it usually is: the hunger, the racing mind, the compulsion to exercise. It's frustrating until it isn't. I finally get to sleep around 1.



Daily Total: $0