I Had To Fight My Boss To Get Above The Poverty Line

Tori is a marketing manager in the nonprofit industry, and she tells Refinery29 that she is unbelievably underpaid. To save money, Maria shops at a cheaper grocery store, but says even that was becoming too much. "Because I get paid so low, trying not to leave my house is literally the only way to get by," she says. "Talk about paycheck to paycheck. A few years ago the poverty line was $35,000. I currently make a salary of $42,500, which I must say I had to fight my boss for, because he wanted to pay me even lower! I have a degree, an incredible resume, and still."