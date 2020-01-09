How To Fake 8 Hours Of Sleep — In 20 Minutes Or Less

When a full eight hours of sleep is out of the question, there's only so much concealer can hide — and that's where a fatigue-fighting under-eye mask comes in clutch. The right eye treatment can work wonders when even full coverage fails.
"The skin around the eye area is extremely fragile and, if neglected, can become dry, puffy, and congested, and age your face beyond your years," says skin-care expert and Elemis co-founder Noella Gabriel. "An eye mask will provide an instant boost of deep hydration, and have a cooling and anti-inflammatory effect."
But if you're already investing in a good eye cream, do you really need an eye mask as well? Gabriel says yes. "An eye cream is a continuous everyday maintenance product to protect and support skin throughout the day, whereas an eye mask is like a booster," she explains. "It delivers a concentrated surge of hydration instantly."
Consider the eye mask a quick fix to ensure your skin doesn't suffer, even as the temperature drops. Ahead, our top picks for the best masks for tired eyes to see you through the start of an epic year.
