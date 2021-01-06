The space under our beds is a no man's land — but one with infinite possibilities. Even the tightest of sleeping quarters can be cozy and functional if there's ample room down under to stow out-of-season wardrobe pieces, old books, and extra bedding.
Unless you feel like investing in a bedskirt, what you put under your bed will be visible from certain angles. Sure, just having spacious storage solutions is great — but why not invest in well-designed pieces that don't feel disruptive to the rest of your decor?
There are endless boxes, baskets, and bins available at furniture chains and online boutiques, but not every one of them will be the right fit for your crib. To help whittle down the options, we've put together an essential edit of under-bed containers that cater to different lifestyle needs. Click through for storage items that will free up tons of square footage.
