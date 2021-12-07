4 Unconventional Beauty Looks To Try This Holiday Season

My final thoughts: “I was stressed during the entire process because the look was such a big commitment for me. I kept thinking about what I would do if I ended up looking like a complete clown. But, as I stuck with it I had more fun seeing the results and watching the look come to life. When I finished, I first questioned if it looked good (after looking at yourself in the mirror for an hour it can be hard to tell). But as I started taking pictures, I felt like I really pulled it off and looked, quite frankly, hot. I would wear it to a friend's holiday party, out to the club, or a regular party. I think it would also be extra fun to ring in the new year with sparkly gems under my eyes.”